DP Gachagua opposes & supports Kuria's attack on Nation Media Group

In response, Deputy President Gigathi Gachagua on Monday, June 19 expressed a mix of agreement and disagreement regarding Kuria's remarks.

Kuria's tweet, which has garnered significant attention, demanded clarity from the Nation Media Group on its identity as either a publisher, broadcaster, media house, or an opposition party.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a meeting of leaders and other stakeholders from the Rift Valley on ending illegal brew and drugs abuse in Nakuru County on May 29, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

He announced that any government officials placing advertisements with the media group should be sent home.

Deputy President Gachagua, agreed with CS Kuria's claims that Nation Media Group displayed biased reporting but opposed boycotting advertising with the media outlet.

Gachagua stressed the significance of upholding democratic principles, allowing for diverse voices and perspectives to be heard.

"I want to assure the Nation newspaper that whereas I agree with Moses Kuria that you have become rogue and you are part of the Azimio brigade of trying to bring down the government, I don't agree that we stop advertising with you because we are a democracy. Ours is to call you out when you go overboard," stated DP Gachagua.

Gachagua's response emphasized the delicate balance between holding the media accountable and safeguarding democratic values, including press freedom.

While acknowledging concerns about alleged bias within the media outlet, he believed that engaging in open dialogue and constructive criticism is a more effective approach than implementing an advertising boycott.