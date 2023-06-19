The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Media slaps CS Kuria with tough demands after his controversial remarks

Lynet Okumu

Kenya Union of journalists and Kenya Editors Guild have issued a set of demands for CS Kuria after his remarks

Kenya Union of Journalists Secretary-General Eric Oduor with Kenya Editors Guild CEO Rosalia Omungo during a press conference at the Serena Hotel on February 21, 2023 | Photo: Muturi Kanini
Kenya Union of Journalists Secretary-General Eric Oduor with Kenya Editors Guild CEO Rosalia Omungo during a press conference at the Serena Hotel on February 21, 2023 | Photo: Muturi Kanini

A recent series of remarks made by Moses Kuria, the Cabinet Secretary for Trade and Industrialization in Kenya, has sparked widespread criticism from media organizations and civil society.

Recommended articles

The controversial statements, targeting both the media and government officials, have raised concerns about the CS's conduct and the impact on Kenya's image.

During a church service on Sunday, June 18 in Embu, Kuria stated that any government official who places an advertisement on the Nation Media Group risks losing their jobs.

Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry, Moses Kuria
Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry, Moses Kuria Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: CS Kuria threatens to fire gov't officials who advertise on Nation

The Cabinet Secretary’s displeasure with NMG came hours after the media house ran a story in which he was implicated in an Sh6 billion edible oil deal that was birthed during President William Ruto's first cabinet meeting

In response, two media associations, Kenyan Union of Journalist(KUJ) and Kenya Editors Guild (KEG), have issued statements to condemn the CS's act and ask him to offer an apology.

KUJ has expressed its concern over Kuria's statements, labeling him as a symbol of national shame.

ADVERTISEMENT
Secretary General Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) Eric Odiuor
Secretary General Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) Eric Odiuor Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Journalists' union comes to rescue of Tuko editor after being jailed

The organization emphasizes that as a Cabinet Secretary, Kuria holds a position of authority and influence, and his actions and words should reflect positively on the nation. The organization reminds Kuria of the importance of upholding the principles of leadership and integrity, as enshrined in the law.

"His reactions to media reports regarding one of the many scandals that have hit Kenya Kwanza administration within a span of 10 months, are not only embarrassment to Kenyans, but a confirmation that his stomach is full and can belch and eventually vomit on the shoes of hungry Kenyans with impunity," reads the statement in part.

Quoting the renowned philosopher Plato, KUJ highlights that leaders serve as mirrors of society. It expresses the hope that President William Ruto will take action to protect Kenyans from the national shame associated with Kuria's conduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Editors Guild reminds Mr Kuria that although the media plays a crucial role in informing and educating the public, and holding power to account, it does not operate above the law.

"The media plays a very important role in a democracy, including holding power to account. In doing so, the media does not operate above the law. If a State Officer or any Kenyan for that matter, is aggrieved by the work of the media, they have an array of avenues to raise them, including pursuing the legal route or reaching out to the media entity concerned., reads their statement in part.

The Kenya Editors' Guild expects an unconditional apology from Moses Kuria for his unfortunate remarks.

Kenya Editors Guild CEO Rosalia Omungo
Kenya Editors Guild CEO Rosalia Omungo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Warning issued over alleged plan by government to shut down internet and media

Furthermore, editors, journalists, and all media practitioners seek assurance from the Kenya Kwanza administration that Kuria's sentiments do not represent government policy.

It is imperative that media enterprises are accorded the space and freedom to fulfill their mandate without fear or intimidation according to the organization.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Health CS suspends 8 NHIF managers after NTV exposé

Health CS suspends 8 NHIF managers after NTV exposé

Media slaps CS Kuria with tough demands after his controversial remarks

Media slaps CS Kuria with tough demands after his controversial remarks

In court this week: 5-ex governors face Sh868M corruption cases

In court this week: 5-ex governors face Sh868M corruption cases

Moses Kuria's Biography: Education, family, net worth & banking career in Saudi Arabia

Moses Kuria's Biography: Education, family, net worth & banking career in Saudi Arabia

CS Kuria threatens to fire gov't officials who advertise on Nation

CS Kuria threatens to fire gov't officials who advertise on Nation

CS Florence Bore: How I got Karen house before MP's allegations and drama

CS Florence Bore: How I got Karen house before MP's allegations and drama

MP at the center of Sh120M Karen house drama breaks silence, names CS

MP at the center of Sh120M Karen house drama breaks silence, names CS

Ruto, Gachagua watch as Githunguri residents side with MP opposing Finance Bill

Ruto, Gachagua watch as Githunguri residents side with MP opposing Finance Bill

Watch Faith Kipyegon's father get emotional as he receives car gift

Watch Faith Kipyegon's father get emotional as he receives car gift

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in September 4, 2018 in Nairobi as a 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products was decided and fuel distributors refused to collect stocks from depots. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

EPRA announces new fuel prices for June - July

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during an interview with Mike Njenga on June 12, 2023

Former Nyeri Governor was poisoned, claims DP Gachagua

Tour of a house in Amara Ridge

Tour of Sh120M Karen home that an MP & CS are fighting over [Photos]

DJ Brownskin in court

3 charges DJ Brownskin was slapped with and possible jail terms