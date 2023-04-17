The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DP Gachagua orders arrest of notorious Ruaka drug trafficker

Denis Mwangi

DP Gachagua has ordered the arrest of a notorious drug lord in Ruaka, Kiambu County.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a meeting with leaders and security bosses from Mt Kenya region
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a meeting with leaders and security bosses from Mt Kenya region

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has waged war against drugs and illicit brews, warning police commanders and chiefs that their jobs are on the line.

Recommended articles

DP Gachagua, who is leading efforts to drive out drugs and illicit brews that have ravaged the youth in central Kenya, said that the government would not relent in the fight.

He spoke during an interview on Inooro FM, where he tasked the national government administration team to fight the menace or risk losing their jobs.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Gachagua, who was once a District Officer in the area, said that the notorious drug dealer had been arrested multiple times but managed to secure his freedom and revert to selling narcotics.

There is a dealer who sold drugs for many years, who was arrested. I ordered his arrest the last time I was there and he was arrested, arraigned in court and freed.

“I told the police that even if he is released, they should arrest him again and again. If he is taken to court and fined 10 times, he will get tired,” the DP said.

He also said he was aware that some of the dealers were paying police officers for protection.

READ: 6 found guilty of trafficking drugs worth Sh1.4 billion

ADVERTISEMENT

There are a lot of drugs in Ruaka, probably even more than in Mombasa. Drugs like cocaine, and heroin you will find them in Ruaka.

"I told the OCS of Karuri Police Station that his officers know the drug dealers but only pretend they are unaware,” he stated.

The deputy president said that all chiefs in the country were given a deadline to submit a list of all perpetrators of drug abuse and illicit brew in their areas, failure to which they would be sacked.

READ: Ruto warns MPs over alcohol consumption [Video]

He added that during a recent meeting with the security bosses, he exposed a police vehicle attached to Nyeri Police Station that was being used to collect bribes from perpetrators of the vice.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto & his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua
President William Ruto & his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

A decision has already been made by the president and me that we will stop at nothing to save our youth,” Gachgua said.

He also revealed that the operation would also be replicated in other parts of the country that are affected by alcohol and drug abuse.

The DP called on investors and professionals in the affected areas within the Mt Kenya region to partner with the government to build rehabilitation centres.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Murkomen responds to gospel singer requesting a car from him

CS Murkomen responds to gospel singer requesting a car from him

JKIA runway closed after aborted takeoff incident

JKIA runway closed after aborted takeoff incident

DP Gachagua orders arrest of notorious Ruaka drug trafficker

DP Gachagua orders arrest of notorious Ruaka drug trafficker

DP Gachagua announces drop in unga prices to Sh159

DP Gachagua announces drop in unga prices to Sh159

Jose Camargo's name resurfaces as Raila claims 4 Venezuelans are back

Jose Camargo's name resurfaces as Raila claims 4 Venezuelans are back

Ruto reveals the position he offered Kalonzo in secret meeting after defeating Raila

Ruto reveals the position he offered Kalonzo in secret meeting after defeating Raila

Former MP under fire for mocking his driver & bodyguard in motivational speech [Video]

Former MP under fire for mocking his driver & bodyguard in motivational speech [Video]

Raila spells out his terms for engaging Ruto and his team

Raila spells out his terms for engaging Ruto and his team

11 dead, several injured as bus full of mourners rolls in tragic accident

11 dead, several injured as bus full of mourners rolls in tragic accident

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of before and after photos of a Toyota Prado that was restored after being involved in an accident

KOT divided over restoration of Toyota Prado that was involved in accident [Photos]

Dennis Okari

Dennis Okari puts Artcaffe on the spot after being served “oily rotten eggs"

President William Ruto meets with UN Deputy Sec Gen Amina Mohammed at State House in October 2022

UN boss admits to not trusting Ruto in leaked US military documents

A collage image of Jeff Mwathi, DJ Fatxo and the deceased’s grandmother

Jeff Mwathi's grandma claims he died in ritual to make his killer a star like Samidoh