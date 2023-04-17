DP Gachagua orders arrest of notorious Ruaka drug trafficker

DP Gachagua, who is leading efforts to drive out drugs and illicit brews that have ravaged the youth in central Kenya, said that the government would not relent in the fight.

He spoke during an interview on Inooro FM, where he tasked the national government administration team to fight the menace or risk losing their jobs.

Gachagua, who was once a District Officer in the area, said that the notorious drug dealer had been arrested multiple times but managed to secure his freedom and revert to selling narcotics.

“There is a dealer who sold drugs for many years, who was arrested. I ordered his arrest the last time I was there and he was arrested, arraigned in court and freed.

“I told the police that even if he is released, they should arrest him again and again. If he is taken to court and fined 10 times, he will get tired,” the DP said.

He also said he was aware that some of the dealers were paying police officers for protection.

“There are a lot of drugs in Ruaka, probably even more than in Mombasa. Drugs like cocaine, and heroin you will find them in Ruaka.

"I told the OCS of Karuri Police Station that his officers know the drug dealers but only pretend they are unaware,” he stated.

The deputy president said that all chiefs in the country were given a deadline to submit a list of all perpetrators of drug abuse and illicit brew in their areas, failure to which they would be sacked.

He added that during a recent meeting with the security bosses, he exposed a police vehicle attached to Nyeri Police Station that was being used to collect bribes from perpetrators of the vice.

“A decision has already been made by the president and me that we will stop at nothing to save our youth,” Gachgua said.

He also revealed that the operation would also be replicated in other parts of the country that are affected by alcohol and drug abuse.