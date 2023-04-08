DP Gachagua takes wife, Pastor Dorcas on a hike across Mount Kenya Forest

The second couple traversed the expansive forest, trekking 18 kilometers connecting with mother nature.

During the hike, the second in command and the second lady connected with enthusiastic residents who turned up.

In an update on social media, the deputy president shared that he took time to appreciate nature writing:

"Early this morning, Pastor Dorcas and I took time to walk through the larger Mt Kenya Forest to connect with Mother Nature and appreciate God's creation," Gachagua wrote.

Gachagua noted that they covered 18 kilometers with the hike taking them through Hombe Forest in Mathira Constituency before getting into Kabaru Forest in Kieni Constituency.

"We thank God for the rains as the greenery of our heritage is evident; the roaring sound from River Sagana was soothing to our souls," he said.

"We met enthusiastic farmers and livestock herders who were thankful to the Lord for the rains." Gachagua noted.

The Deputy President spent the Easter holidays in his Nyeri backyard, connecting with family and friends and appreciating nature.

On Friday, the couple visited Gachagua’s aunt, Gladys Gathoni.

They trekked 8 kilometers interacting with neighbours before settling down to a heavy breakfast.

Pulse Live Kenya

"We exchanged greetings and shared lots of laughter. Our people remain hardworking, aggressive and focused.

"Seeing her makes me remember my late mother who looks exactly like her and talked like her. Parents are a blessing and we must always take care of them especially at old age," Gachagua stated after the visit.