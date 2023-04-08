The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DP Gachagua takes wife, Pastor Dorcas on a hike across Mount Kenya Forest

Charles Ouma

Keeping up with the Gachagua's

DP Gachagua takes wife, Pastor Dorcas on a hike across Mount Kenya Forest
DP Gachagua takes wife, Pastor Dorcas on a hike across Mount Kenya Forest

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Saturday, April 08, took his wife, Pastor Dorcas Gachagua on a hike across mount Kenya forest.

Recommended articles

The second couple traversed the expansive forest, trekking 18 kilometers connecting with mother nature.

During the hike, the second in command and the second lady connected with enthusiastic residents who turned up.

In an update on social media, the deputy president shared that he took time to appreciate nature writing:

ADVERTISEMENT

"Early this morning, Pastor Dorcas and I took time to walk through the larger Mt Kenya Forest to connect with Mother Nature and appreciate God's creation," Gachagua wrote.

Gachagua noted that they covered 18 kilometers with the hike taking them through Hombe Forest in Mathira Constituency before getting into Kabaru Forest in Kieni Constituency.

"We thank God for the rains as the greenery of our heritage is evident; the roaring sound from River Sagana was soothing to our souls," he said.

"We met enthusiastic farmers and livestock herders who were thankful to the Lord for the rains." Gachagua noted.

READ: I salute Raila - DP Gachagua reacts to truce between Ruto & Odinga

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy President spent the Easter holidays in his Nyeri backyard, connecting with family and friends and appreciating nature.

On Friday, the couple visited Gachagua’s aunt, Gladys Gathoni.

They trekked 8 kilometers interacting with neighbours before settling down to a heavy breakfast.

Second Lady Dorcas Gachagua, Gladys Gathoni, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and other family members taking breakfast
Second Lady Dorcas Gachagua, Gladys Gathoni, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and other family members taking breakfast Pulse Live Kenya

"We exchanged greetings and shared lots of laughter. Our people remain hardworking, aggressive and focused.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Seeing her makes me remember my late mother who looks exactly like her and talked like her. Parents are a blessing and we must always take care of them especially at old age," Gachagua stated after the visit.

He added that the visit took him down the memory lane of similar journeys he made in the past.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Esther Passaris celebrates youthful look at 58 in photo with no filters

Esther Passaris celebrates youthful look at 58 in photo with no filters

DP Gachagua takes wife, Pastor Dorcas on a hike across Mount Kenya Forest

DP Gachagua takes wife, Pastor Dorcas on a hike across Mount Kenya Forest

CS Murkomen defends President Ruto for launching same road project twice

CS Murkomen defends President Ruto for launching same road project twice

10 killed, scores rushed to hospital in grisly Saturday morning accident

10 killed, scores rushed to hospital in grisly Saturday morning accident

I will not die twice for your sins – 'Yesu wa Tongaren' reveals his Easter dates

I will not die twice for your sins – 'Yesu wa Tongaren' reveals his Easter dates

Azimio MP points out possible cause of civil servants' salary delay

Azimio MP points out possible cause of civil servants' salary delay

Explainer: Angle of attack sensor on Ruto's jet gets Kenyans talking

Explainer: Angle of attack sensor on Ruto's jet gets Kenyans talking

40 familes rush to vacate from sinking apartment in Kiambu [Photos]

40 familes rush to vacate from sinking apartment in Kiambu [Photos]

Driver narrowly escapes death hours after buying the vehicle

Driver narrowly escapes death hours after buying the vehicle

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How students inside Pwani University bus made peace with destiny before crash

How students in Pwani Uni bus made peace with destiny before crash

DJ Brownskin video: Netizens react with outrage, want probe over wife’s death

DJ Brownskin Video: Netizens react with outrage, want probe of wife’s death

A collage of Sharon Njeri, her father Albert Mwangi and husband DJ Brownskin

VIDEO: Sharon's father breaks silence in message to DJ Brownskin

The US-based Nyamira couple who were brutally murdered

US-based Nyamira couple's murder: Post-mortem reveals shocking details