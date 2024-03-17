The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Gachagua's promise to Kapsabet Boys School after accident that left 2 dead, scores injured

Charles Ouma

The school bus had 61 occupants at the time of the accident which left 2 dead and scores in hospital

DP Gachagua speaking at Kapsabet High School on March 17, 2024
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has delivered President William Ruto’s condolence message at Kapsabet Boys High School following a tragic accident involving the institution’s bus.

The accident which happened on Saturday, March 16 claimed two lives and left scores in hospital.

With 61 occupants, including one teacher, a driver and students, the bus rolled at Patkawanin area on the Kabarnet-Marigat highway in Baringo County.

Gachagua expressed hope that those in hospital will recover and condoled with the parents and teachers at the institution.

"I am very encouraged that those at Eldoret Hospital are making good progress and I have been assured that they are out of danger. The ones in Baringo have also been attended to and we are very optimistic that later in the day they will be able to join you," said Gachagua.

File image of President William Ruto engaging students of Kapsabet Boys High School, Nandi County
Replacing damaged bus

Gachagua promised to talk to his boss, President William Ruto who is an alumnus of the institution to replace the bus which was badly damaged.

"Mine is to encourage you to continue working hard, being focused and to have an ambition that one day you will stand where I am standing.

"I will talk to him later in the day and I am sure that the President will give you another bus to replace that one so that you are able to continue with your tours," he said.

READ: Startling revelations emerge about plane involved in deadly mid-air collision

"Our prayers and deepest sympathies are with the students, teachers, parents of Kapsabet High School for the tragic road accident on Saturday, that claimed the lives of a student and a teacher. This morning, on behalf of President @WilliamsRuto, I, and my family, I commiserated with the students and members of the School fraternity and assured them of full Government's support during this difficult time." Gachagua added.

He called for vigilance among motorists, especially drivers ferrying students to avert similar misfortunes.

Area police commissioner Stephen Kutwa confirmed the incident noting that the students were on a geographical trip when tragedy struck.

“They were heading on a geographical trip, and unfortunately, they had an accident. We have students who have slight injuries but they have been taken to the hospital for treatment,” noted Kutwa.

Kapsabet Boys High School bus accident
Kenya Red Cross society was among the first responders to the tragedy and provided an update on social media with other good Samaritans and the police joining in the rescue efforts.

"A road traffic incident involving a school bus has been reported at Patkawanin along Marigat-Kabarnet Road in Baringo County. Our response team, alongside the County Ambulance crew, is currently at the scene," read part of a statement by the Red Cross.

Charles Ouma

ADVERTISEMENT

