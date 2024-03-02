The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Another accident at notorious blackspot in Kisumu claims 4 lives

Charles Ouma

The stretch of the road was the scene of another major accident happened last month.

A collage image of the aftermath of an accident involving a bus and Tuktuk in Kisumu on Friday, March 1
A collage image of the aftermath of an accident involving a bus and Tuktuk in Kisumu on Friday, March 1

Four people have been confirmed dead following a tragic accident involving a bus and a Tuktuk in Kisumu.

The accident happened around 11pm on Friday March 1 at Ahero area along a stretch of the road that residents described as a notorious blackspot, adding that similar accidents have been witnessed in the area.

Reports indicate that the bus was attempting to overtake a lorry when it collided head-on with the Tuktuk.

All the occupants of the Tuktuk perished in the tragedy with no death or injury reported among the occupants of the bus.

Witnesses recounted that after the collision, the speeding bus dragged the Tuktuk for several meters before coming to a complete stop.

The area was the scene of another major accident happened last month.

A collage image of the aftermath of an accident involving a bus and Tuktuk in Kisumu on Friday, March 1
A collage image of the aftermath of an accident involving a bus and Tuktuk in Kisumu on Friday, March 1 Pulse Live Kenya

Bodies of the deceased who were confirmed dead on the spot were ferried to nearby morgues with police launching investigations into the incident.

The driver of the bus suspected to have been at fault was taken in to assist with investigations into the incident.

READ: Several feared dead after bus collides with fuel tanker

A series of fatal accidents have been reported in Kisumu with many lives lost.

A Super Metro bus collided with a lorry at Ahero on January 29, leaving scores injured and seventeen dead.

Eyewitnesses on the scene described a shocking aftermath, with first responders hastily assisting those trapped in the wreckage before formal emergency services arrived.

In the wake of the fatal crash, Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o raised serious questions noting that some of the deaths could have been prevented by simply adhering to road safety measures.

A Super Metro bus collided with a lorry at Ahero in Nyando Sub-county, Kisumu County.
A Super Metro bus collided with a lorry at Ahero in Nyando Sub-county, Kisumu County. A Super Metro bus collided with a lorry at Ahero in Nyando Sub-county, Kisumu County. Pulse Live Kenya

He raised critical questions regarding the adherence to safety measures, including the roadworthiness of vehicles, overloading, and compliance with nighttime travel restrictions.

"The Othoo accident raises several pertinent questions that demand answers from the traffic police. Were the vehicles involved in the crash roadworthy? Was the bus overloaded with passengers?

"What happened to the regulation prohibiting lorries and trailers from using highways at night? Was the bus authorized to operate on the route?" posed Governor Nyong'o.

Just three days earlier, yet another tragic accident in the county had claimed the lives of several, including Radio Africa Group Reporter & chair of Kisumu Journalists Network, Dickens Wasonga.

Radio Africa Group reporter Dickens Wasonga dies in grisly road accident in Mamboleo, Kisumu
Radio Africa Group reporter Dickens Wasonga dies in grisly road accident in Mamboleo, Kisumu Pulse Live Kenya

Wasonga, who served as a reporter for Radio Africa Group, met his untimely demise in a grisly car accident in the Mamboleo area on Friday, January 26.

