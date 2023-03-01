ADVERTISEMENT
Danstan Omari clarifies Ex-CS Matiang'i's 2-week private visit to UK

Denis Mwangi

Fred Matiang'i's lawyer has spoken after reports that the former CS sneaked out of the country

EX-CS Fred Matiang'i's lawyer Danstan Omari
EX-CS Fred Matiang'i's lawyer Danstan Omari

In a statement shared on March 1, Ex-CS Fred Matiang'i's lawyer Danstan Omari confirmed that his client travelled to the United Kingdom on Sunday, February 19, on a regular private visit via a KLM flight.

Matiang'i's lawyer explained that the former CS has nothing to hide regarding his travel, as he has regularly travelled to the UK through KLM in the past.

Those familiar with his travel schedules over time will confirm that he travels regularly to that part of the world via KLM and as was in this case- very openly, through open public means.

There is nothing sinister about his travel. He is there to attend to an urgent private family matter and shall return to resume his ordinary routine as a private citizen,” the lawyer explained.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i
Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matinag'i Pulse Live Kenya

He added that Matiang’i is expected to Kenya after two weeks to resume his ordinary routine as a private citizen.

The lawyer noted that Matiang'i informally notified senior security sector and diplomatic officials about his travel, given his previous role in the security sector and his status.

READ: EACC goes after Matiang'i's wealth

He pointed out that the former CS was not aware of any investigations against him and reiterated that constitutional offices have the right to discharge their mandate, but due process must be followed.

Nairobi lawyer Danstan Omari
Nairobi lawyer Danstan Omari Pulse Live Kenya

Omari accused the authorities of leaking the correspondence that publicised Matiang’i’s recent travel.

May I urge the media to exercise careful judgement while reporting on communications that are intentionally leaked for the purpose of achieving certain sinister objectives,” Omari stated.

On Tuesday, news emerged that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) had writted to Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, requesting certified copies of his wealth declaration forms.

The EACC is investigating how Matiang'i accumulated his wealth during his time as Cabinet Secretary between 2012 and 2022.

“The Commission is carrying out investigations involving Dr. Fred Matiang'i, former Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government. Our officers Mr. Abdul Low and Mr. Paul Mugwe will be available to collect the documents," EACC said.

The move by EACC piles more woes on Matiang’i who also has the DCI on his neck over an alleged raid at his Karen home.

