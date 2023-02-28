EACC goes after Matiang'i's wealth

The anti-graft body is looking to establish how the former Interior Cabinet Secretary acquired his wealth during his time as cabinet secretary.

In the letter to Koskei, EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak said the agency was looking into the former CS' wealth between 2012 - 2022.

“The Commission is carrying out investigations involving Dr. Fred Matiang'i, former Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government. Our officers Mr. Abdul Low and Mr. Paul Mugwe will be available to collect the documents," EACC said.

The move by EACC piles more woes on Matiang’i who has also has the DCI on his neck over an alleged raid at his Karen home.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i

The DCI and the police however distanced itself from the raid which was reported to have happened on the night of Wednesday, February 8.

DCI Director Amin Ibrahim however confirmed investigations into the former CS although it had not gotten to a point of warranting his arrest.

The EACC is investigating Matiang'i during the period he served as Cabinet Secretary for Information and Communications between 2013 and 2015.