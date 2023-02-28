ADVERTISEMENT
EACC goes after Matiang'i's wealth

Amos Robi

More woes have piled on former CS Fred Matiang'i after the EACC's latest move

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has written to the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, seeking certified copies of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i's wealth declaration.

The anti-graft body is looking to establish how the former Interior Cabinet Secretary acquired his wealth during his time as cabinet secretary.

In the letter to Koskei, EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak said the agency was looking into the former CS' wealth between 2012 - 2022.

“The Commission is carrying out investigations involving Dr. Fred Matiang'i, former Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government. Our officers Mr. Abdul Low and Mr. Paul Mugwe will be available to collect the documents," EACC said.

The move by EACC piles more woes on Matiang’i who has also has the DCI on his neck over an alleged raid at his Karen home.

READ: Police IG speaks after reports of Matiangi's house raid

The DCI and the police however distanced itself from the raid which was reported to have happened on the night of Wednesday, February 8.

DCI Director Amin Ibrahim however confirmed investigations into the former CS although it had not gotten to a point of warranting his arrest.

The EACC is investigating Matiang'i during the period he served as Cabinet Secretary for Information and Communications between 2013 and 2015.

Between 2016 and 2017 he served in the Education Ministry before he transferred to the Ministry of Interior until his exit from office.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

