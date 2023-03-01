ADVERTISEMENT
Questions linger after Matiang'i quietly jetted out of Kenya

Denis Mwangi

Speculation is rife among Kenyans after revelations that former CS Fred Matiang’i left the country on February 19, 2023.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i during a past trip

A letter sent to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations by the Department of Immigration revealed that Former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i left for the Netherlands aboard a KLM plane flight number KL 566.

The DCI sought to establish his whereabouts after he failed to honour a summon to appear at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road on February 24.

Questions linger about whether the former powerful Uhuru-era Cabinet secretary fled the country or he is expected back in the country soon and what steps the authorities will take, given he is under investigation.

Former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i holding a photo of the new EAC Passport
More trouble followed Matiang’i after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) requested certified copies of his wealth declaration.

The EACC is investigating how Matiang'i accumulated his wealth during his time as Cabinet Secretary between 2012 and 2022.

“The Commission is carrying out investigations involving Dr. Fred Matiang'i, former Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government. Our officers Mr. Abdul Low and Mr. Paul Mugwe will be available to collect the documents," EACC said.

The move by EACC piles more woes on Matiang’i who also has the DCI on his neck over an alleged raid at his Karen home.

EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak during a past event
The DCI and the police however distanced themselves from the raid which was reported to have happened on the night of Wednesday, February 8.

DCI Director Amin Ibrahim however confirmed investigations into the former CS although they had not gotten to a point of warranting his arrest.

