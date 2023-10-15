The sports category has moved to a new website.

DP Gachagua forces MP to double donation to Sh5 million on the spot

Charles Ouma

DP Rigathi Gachagua declined the MP's initial contribution of Sh2 million, arguing that it was too little

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday, 15 October 2023 put Kilgoris Member of Parliament (MP) Julius Sunkuli on the spot, forcing him to part with Sh5 million.

Gachagua who attended a church service in Kilgoris, Narok County and a fundraiser to rebuild Ol Motonyi Primary School and Ol Motonyi Secondary School tackled the MP, leaving him with no option but to dig deeper into his pocket.

The DP who was among dignitaries at the event declined Subkuli’s initial contribution of Sh2 million, arguing out that it was too small and should be increased.

The second-in command announced that the government would set aside Sh10 million to renovate the two schools.

"Finally, there is this school and the junior secondary. You (congregation) asked us to help rebuild the schools. The national government will offer Ksh10 million," Gachagua stated amid applause from the congregation.

On his part, Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu, offered to buy a school bus for esch of the two institutions before Gachagua turned the spotlight on Sunkuli.

"You will buy a bus. What will Sunkuli do? This work has to be divided," Gachagua said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and other worshipers during an Interdenominational Church Service at Ol Motonyi Primary School grounds in Kilgoris, Narok
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and other worshipers during an Interdenominational Church Service at Ol Motonyi Primary School grounds in Kilgoris, Narok Pulse Live Kenya

DP Gachagua intervenes to raise donation

Sunkuli declared that he would contribute Sh2million towards the course, an amount which the DP declined as too small and challenged him to increase.

"Ksh2 million is too little. No no no no. Should he add? How much should he add? to Ksh5 million? Citizens have approved that," the DP interjected amid cheers from the congregation.

Sunkuli obliged, with his contribution rising to more than double what he had initially offered.

The DP contributed Sh1 million towards the development of the church.

In his speech, Gachagua urged Sunkuli who clinched the Kilgoris Parliamentary seat on a Kenya African National Union (KANU) ticket to ditch the party and join United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Prior to his election, Sunkuli served as Kenya’s Ambassador to China.

