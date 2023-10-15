DP Gachagua forces MP to double donation to Sh5 million on the spot

Gachagua who attended a church service in Kilgoris, Narok County and a fundraiser to rebuild Ol Motonyi Primary School and Ol Motonyi Secondary School tackled the MP, leaving him with no option but to dig deeper into his pocket.

The DP who was among dignitaries at the event declined Subkuli’s initial contribution of Sh2 million, arguing out that it was too small and should be increased.

The second-in command announced that the government would set aside Sh10 million to renovate the two schools.

"Finally, there is this school and the junior secondary. You (congregation) asked us to help rebuild the schools. The national government will offer Ksh10 million," Gachagua stated amid applause from the congregation.

On his part, Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu, offered to buy a school bus for esch of the two institutions before Gachagua turned the spotlight on Sunkuli.

"You will buy a bus. What will Sunkuli do? This work has to be divided," Gachagua said.

DP Gachagua intervenes to raise donation

Sunkuli declared that he would contribute Sh2million towards the course, an amount which the DP declined as too small and challenged him to increase.

"Ksh2 million is too little. No no no no. Should he add? How much should he add? to Ksh5 million? Citizens have approved that," the DP interjected amid cheers from the congregation.

Sunkuli obliged, with his contribution rising to more than double what he had initially offered.

The DP contributed Sh1 million towards the development of the church.

In his speech, Gachagua urged Sunkuli who clinched the Kilgoris Parliamentary seat on a Kenya African National Union (KANU) ticket to ditch the party and join United Democratic Alliance (UDA).