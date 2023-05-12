DP Gachagua recalls his time as an ODM member

DP Gachagua was speaking at the book launch of Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale at Serena Hotel, Nairobi, where he recalled meeting the former Garissa Township MP.

Rigathi said that time, President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta were also members.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the book launch of Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale at Serena Hotel, Nairobi on May 11, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

At the time, Gachagua was not a prominent figure in government and had just finished serving Kenyatta as a personal assistant.

ODM had just been formed following the 2005 referendum and due to its success in opposing a draft constitution that had the backing of the late former President Mwai Kibaki, the party gained popularity.

“I met Duale when we were in ODM. By the way, all of us were in ODM; President Ruto, retired President Kenyatta, and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. So these young boys who came to ODM the other day should respect us as their seniors in ODM,” Rigathi said.

Gachagua added that during his time at the party, the two got acquainted with each other and developed a friendship.

This camaraderie transcended politics and manifested in business which the two conducted together.

“We developed a good relationship with Duale and later on we did one or two things in business and he is also a man of honour. If you do a business together he will do what you have agreed,” Gachagua said.

Rigathi would later join Duale in the National Assembly when they were both elected under a Jubilee party ticket.

Duale led Gachagua in the National Assembly as the majority leader until his ouster in 2020 following a fallout within the Jubilee party.

“When Duale was sacked I celebrated. I look like a mischievous person for celebrating but I had a good reason. Your Excellency Duale was on our team, but he was not available because he was in Parliament pushing the agenda of Uhuru Kenyatta.

“When he was sacked I was very happy because now he was available for us in strategy and messaging and we took advantage,” Gachagua said.

President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi at the book launch of Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale at Serena Hotel, Nairobi on May 11, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Gachagua's revelation that he was once a member of ODM highlights the ever-changing dynamics of Kenyan politics.