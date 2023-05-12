The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DP Gachagua recalls his time as an ODM member

Denis Mwangi

DP Gachagua: These young boys who came to ODM the other day should respect us as their seniors in ODM

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the book launch of Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale at Serena Hotel, Nairobi on May 11, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the book launch of Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale at Serena Hotel, Nairobi on May 11, 2023

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday evening revealed that he was once a member of the Orange Democratic Party.

Recommended articles

DP Gachagua was speaking at the book launch of Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale at Serena Hotel, Nairobi, where he recalled meeting the former Garissa Township MP.

Rigathi said that time, President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta were also members.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the book launch of Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale at Serena Hotel, Nairobi on May 11, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the book launch of Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale at Serena Hotel, Nairobi on May 11, 2023 Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the book launch of Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale at Serena Hotel, Nairobi on May 11, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, Gachagua was not a prominent figure in government and had just finished serving Kenyatta as a personal assistant.

ODM had just been formed following the 2005 referendum and due to its success in opposing a draft constitution that had the backing of the late former President Mwai Kibaki, the party gained popularity.

I met Duale when we were in ODM. By the way, all of us were in ODM; President Ruto, retired President Kenyatta, and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. So these young boys who came to ODM the other day should respect us as their seniors in ODM,” Rigathi said.

Gachagua added that during his time at the party, the two got acquainted with each other and developed a friendship.

This camaraderie transcended politics and manifested in business which the two conducted together.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Breakdown of ODM's Sh10 billion assets

We developed a good relationship with Duale and later on we did one or two things in business and he is also a man of honour. If you do a business together he will do what you have agreed,” Gachagua said.

Rigathi would later join Duale in the National Assembly when they were both elected under a Jubilee party ticket.

Duale led Gachagua in the National Assembly as the majority leader until his ouster in 2020 following a fallout within the Jubilee party.

When Duale was sacked I celebrated. I look like a mischievous person for celebrating but I had a good reason. Your Excellency Duale was on our team, but he was not available because he was in Parliament pushing the agenda of Uhuru Kenyatta.

ADVERTISEMENT

When he was sacked I was very happy because now he was available for us in strategy and messaging and we took advantage,” Gachagua said.

President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi at the book launch of Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale at Serena Hotel, Nairobi on May 11, 2023
President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi at the book launch of Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale at Serena Hotel, Nairobi on May 11, 2023 President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi at the book launch of Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale at Serena Hotel, Nairobi on May 11, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Gachagua's revelation that he was once a member of ODM highlights the ever-changing dynamics of Kenyan politics.

Many politicians have belonged to different political parties at different points in their lives, which serves as a reminder that political allegiances shift constantly.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sonko responds to Jacque Maribe's revelation about the night Monica Kimani died

Sonko responds to Jacque Maribe's revelation about the night Monica Kimani died

DP Gachagua recalls his time as an ODM member

DP Gachagua recalls his time as an ODM member

Ruto clarifies 3% proposed housing levy for affordable homes

Ruto clarifies 3% proposed housing levy for affordable homes

Jowie Irungu makes u-turn in Monica Kimani murder case

Jowie Irungu makes u-turn in Monica Kimani murder case

Turkish journalist gets 4 of Miguna's vicious one-liners

Turkish journalist gets 4 of Miguna's vicious one-liners

Narok teacher awarded fully paid holiday trip after viral photo

Narok teacher awarded fully paid holiday trip after viral photo

Citizen TV's lineup reshuffled after Waihiga Mwaura's departure

Citizen TV's lineup reshuffled after Waihiga Mwaura's departure

Paul Mackenzie & 16 co-accused make 2 demands in court as detention prolongs

Paul Mackenzie & 16 co-accused make 2 demands in court as detention prolongs

Why Twitter temporarily locked NTV's account with 4.3 million followers

Why Twitter temporarily locked NTV's account with 4.3 million followers

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Toyota Tundra which was used by President William Ruto to campaign in 2022

Here's what happened to the Ruto-branded Toyota Tundra alias 'The Beast'

David Osiany and Syombua Osiany

David Osiany and wife Syombua break silence amid Maverick Aoko’s cheating claims

From left: Mike Sonko & a teacher mending school uniform for a needy student in Narok

Sonko extends help to needy Narok girl after viral dress-mending photo

Teacher Joyce Malit with her pupil

Narok teacher awarded fully paid holiday trip after viral photo