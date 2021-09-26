RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

I told Uhuru to replace me - Aden Duale now speaks on ouster from ML position

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Duale lost Majority Leader position to Amos Kimunya

Former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale (Garissa Township MP)
Former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has revealed unknown details of his ouster from the position.

In a two-page spread on Sunday Nation, Duale disclosed that his fallout with President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee Parliamentary leadership was caused by the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill, 2020 (Building Bridges Initiative).

The Garissa Town MP elaborated that he expressed his opposition to the Bill and asked President Kenyatta to replace him at the National Assembly over his stance.

"The President and I had a one-on-one chat on this matter for 45 minutes and there were certain things that he wanted me to do.

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale
"One of them was to support the BBI, and I categorically told him that I will not support it, not even on the floor of the House. However, I believe that what broke the camel’s back was when I said I would not table the BBI Bill in Parliament as the Leader of the Majority," the MP stated.

He has emphasized that he rejected the BBI document because it did not have any promises for the people of the North Eastern region.

I want to spend more time with God and my camels - Aden Duale

Speaking on his political ambitions come 2022, Duale stated that he will not be jostling for positions on account of his age.

He stated that he will seek a fresh mandate from the people he has served as MP since 2008 and if they give him their blessing then he will gun for the Speaker's position or accept a ministerial position, if offered, by new government.

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale
"I am not very much interested in positions. I want to dedicate more time to my faith and to spend more time with God and my camels. My children are all grown up now, they are through with university," the MP stated.

