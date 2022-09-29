RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Breakdown of ODM's Sh10 billion assets

Denis Mwangi

ODM discloses sources of its Sh2 billion income

Raila Odinga
Raila Odinga

The ODM party is valued at Sh10 billion, according to financial documents shared by the party on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Recommended articles

The party, which is led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, disclosed that its net current assets stood at Sh10 billion as of June 2022.

ODM reported that a huge value of its assets came from members’ accumulated funds.

The party said the value of property, plant and equipmen was Sh253 million, with about Sh156.7 million cash stashed in the bank.

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna shares a hug with ODM party leader Raila Odinga during the party's 2022 National Delegates Conference at the Kasarani Stadium Indoor Arena
ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna shares a hug with ODM party leader Raila Odinga during the party's 2022 National Delegates Conference at the Kasarani Stadium Indoor Arena Pulse Live Kenya

According to the statement of comprehensive income for the year ended June 30, 2022, ODM had recorded inflows of Sh2 billion, a large chunk of the money coming from the government.

ODM received Sh294.9 million that year along with another Sh1.5 billion which was owed by the government. Public contributions and donations stood at Sh322 million.

READ: Babu Owino expresses frustration with ODM, cites blackmail

The opposition party sent Sh47 million to its former partners in the defunct National Super Alliance (NASA), spent Sh93 million on conferences and meetings, Sh688.7 million on campaign expenses, and Sh128 million on administration.

Some Sh32.8 million was spent on party policy and advocacy, Sh2 million on civic education and Sh65 million on branch coordination and support.

The law requires that political parties publish their financial documents yearly for accountability purposes.

A statement of financial position shared by ODM party on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
A statement of financial position shared by ODM party on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

A political party shall, within ninety days of the end of its financial year, publish the sources of its funds stating the amount of money received from the Political Parties Fund, the amount of money received from its members and supporters, the amount and sources of the donations given to the party, the income and expenditure of the political party the assets and liabilities of the political party,” reads Section 29 of the Political Parties Act.

Section 30 adds: “A political party shall, at least sixty days before a general election, submit to the Registrar a register of its members and a statement of its assets and liabilities in the prescribed form.

The party was formed in 2005 and has been active for 17 years.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Breakdown of ODM's Sh10 billion assets

Breakdown of ODM's Sh10 billion assets

Ruto sued over Mutyambai's replacement

Ruto sued over Mutyambai's replacement

Raila's demands after lawyer Paul Gicheru's death

Raila's demands after lawyer Paul Gicheru's death

Ruto's agreement with top bank CEOs on loan defaulters

Ruto's agreement with top bank CEOs on loan defaulters

What next for top exiting Cabinet Secretaries?

What next for top exiting Cabinet Secretaries?

Kabogo: Why Kenyans think he was the biggest loser after Ruto named cabinet

Kabogo: Why Kenyans think he was the biggest loser after Ruto named cabinet

2 Kenyans claim same Cabinet docket [Videos]

2 Kenyans claim same Cabinet docket [Videos]

Little-known Cabinet nominees for Treasury, Education and Health

Little-known Cabinet nominees for Treasury, Education and Health

George Kinoti resigns as DCI boss

George Kinoti resigns as DCI boss

Trending

President William Ruto speaking at State House on September 14, 2022

Ruto unveils his Cabinet [Full list]

Treasury CS Nominee Njuguna Ndung'u, Health CS Nominee Susan Wafula and Education CS Nominee Ezekiel Muchogu

Little-known Cabinet nominees for Treasury, Education and Health

An undated photo of the late lawyer Paul Gicheru

Paul Gicheru's unusual behaviour before death

Lawyer Paul Gicheru during an interview with Standard Group reporters at his office in Nairobi on February 04, 2021. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Lawyer Paul Gicheru found dead