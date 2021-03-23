Homa Bay Woman Representative, Gladys Wanga has called on Deputy President William Ruto and Jubilee elected MPs who have been campaigning for UDA party to resign and seek fresh mandates from the electorate.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ms Wanga said the leaders should seek fresh mandates with the United Democratic Alliance party, if they no longer subscribe to the philosophy of the Jubilee party, which got them elected into parliament.

The Homa Bay County MP’s words were in response to a question on the outcomes of the recent by-elections, the party supported by allies of the Deputy President participated in.

Gladys Wanga insisted that the ‘paid crowds’ the leaders allied to UDA have been addressing in rallies did not translate into votes.

“By-elections are a reality check for UDA, I challenge Gladys Boss and all other MPs elected on Jubilee ticket but now moving around campaigning for UDA to resign and go seek a fresh mandate on the UDA ticket, including the Deputy President if they are no longer in jubilee and don’t believe in the ideologies of Jubilee, the fair thing to do for Kenyans and in law is to go back to the people.

Their performance is dismal, the paid crowds they move around the country addressing do not reflect the vote. The bubble has been burst Kenyans want real issues,” said Ms Wanga.