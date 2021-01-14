Deputy President William Ruto has finally unveiled Urbanus Mutunga Muthama Ngengele his candidate for the Machakos Senatorial by-election.

In a tweet on Thursday, Ruto said the Hustler Nation senatorial by-election hopefuls had agreed to front one candidate for the seat left vacant following the death of Senator Boniface Kabaka.

He went on to commend the leaders for shelving their ambitions for Urbanus Mutunga Muthama.

“Grateful to witness the partnership forged by the Machakos Senate by-election hopefuls in favour of Urbanus Mutunga Muthama Ngengele, a hustler from the county. Our gratitude to them for their audacity and leadership to cede their aspirations and back Ngengele for the race,” said Deputy President William Ruto.