Deputy President William Ruto has said that no one can unite Kenya using divisive ways, and that leaders need to find ways of accommodating divergent views.

He went on to say that this should be adopted by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, to find a common ground for the better of the people.

The DP stated that it is possible for them to sit and sort out sensitive issues in the report, and allow the country to move forward.

“We should find a mechanism to bring together all divergent views on the Building Bridges Initiative report. It is possible for us to agree on the contentious issues therein so that we can move the country forward. We cannot unite Kenya through divisive tactics,” tweeted DP Ruto.

His words came shortly after the conclusion of a two-day retreat by members of parliament in Naivasha who all support the BBI Report. The retreat that locked out legislators opposed to the referendum changes proposed by the report was closed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

DP William Ruto with Senator Kipchumba Murkomen

Murkomen-Ichung’wa

Members of Parliament allied to DP Ruto accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of neglecting his role as a symbol of unity for the nation.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa criticized the president for his attendance at a retreat in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

"BBi was billed as a tool to unite BUT the opposite is True. It is being used as a divisive ethnic mobilization tool for a political agenda. NOT surprising for me,but SAD for Kenya that the President who ought to be a symbol of National Unity is playing into the divisive agenda," the Kikuyu legislator suggested.

Senator Murkomen went on to accuse the president of playing divisive politics with the country.