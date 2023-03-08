ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Matiang'i's home raid investigation progresses

Fabian Simiyu

DPP Noordin Haji will determine Matiangi's fate

DPP Noordin Haji (left) and Dr Fred Matiang'i
DPP Noordin Haji (left) and Dr Fred Matiang'i

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has confirmed that he has received an investigation file on allegations that the police raided the home of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i in February 2023, in Karen.

Recommended articles

Haji has said that he is set to begin his investigations after which he will act appropriately in regard to the outcome of the findings.

“Today the 8th of March, 2023, received the duplicate file relating to the allegations that police officers visited and cordoned off the residence of Former Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, Dr Fred Matiang'i with the intention of arresting him on the night of 8th February, 2o23 for undisclosed offence(s).

ADVERTISEMENT
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji speaking during past media briefing
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji speaking during past media briefing Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Matiang'i's legal team gives update on DCI interrogation

"The duplicate file herein will be reviewed, and a decision thereto shall be made in due course, based on the evidence, facts, the law, and the Decision to Charge Guidelines, 2019," read Haji's statement.

The police have however maintained that they did not raid Matiang'i's Karen home and they have accused him of spreading false information in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matiang'i was grilled for over four hours at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations along Kiambu Road on March 7, 2023, in regard to police raiding his home in February.

Allegations of a raid at his Karen home have resulted in Fred Matiang'i being charged with several offences, including conspiracy to commit a felony.

Dr Fred Matiang'i leaving the DCI headquarters after grilling
Dr Fred Matiang'i leaving the DCI headquarters after grilling Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: DCI's tough condition for releasing Fred Matiang'i

Matiang'i will also face charges of intentionally spreading false information to incite panic.

Lawyer Otiende Amollo questioned why Matiang'i was grilled for more than five hours hence terming it a campaign against the former CS.

"Interesting times, with former Interior CS Fred Matiangi at DCI Kiambu, 5 hours later, still held in abeyance after only 15 minutes engagement. This, despite a High Court Order! This is no investigation, pure Vendetta and witch-hunt. sad indeed!" lawyer Otiende Amollo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matiang'i's lawyer Danstan Omari also questioned if the former CS would be taken to court but it is now clear that a day will be chosen to present the charge sheet in court.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Buganda Kingdom launches Kabaka birthday run

Buganda Kingdom launches Kabaka birthday run

Inside Raila's preparations ahead of mass action announcement

Inside Raila's preparations ahead of mass action announcement

CS Duale challenges damning claims made by Ukur Yatani regarding Ruto

CS Duale challenges damning claims made by Ukur Yatani regarding Ruto

Malala explains why Gachagua asked for Sh1.5B, 2 days after elections

Malala explains why Gachagua asked for Sh1.5B, 2 days after elections

Man conspires with mistress to kill wife

Man conspires with mistress to kill wife

D-Day: State Houses cordoned off as Azimio prepares for mass action

D-Day: State Houses cordoned off as Azimio prepares for mass action

Speaker Wetangula makes pledge to women on International Women's Day

Speaker Wetangula makes pledge to women on International Women's Day

Matiang'i's home raid investigation progresses

Matiang'i's home raid investigation progresses

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba's ex-wife dies

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba's ex-wife dies

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage image of Naftali Kinuthia and Ivy Wangechi

Naftali Kinuthia’s chilling confession: Why I hacked Ivy Wangechi to death

The late Priscah Mwaro and Sports CS Ababu Namwamba

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba's ex-wife dies

Rally driver Maxine Wahome

Maxine Wahome charged with murder of rally driver Asad Khan

Ababu Namwamba and Daniel Ndambuki 'Churchil'

CS Namwamba given 48 hours to explain appointment of Churchill, 10 others