Matiang'i's home raid investigation progresses

Haji has said that he is set to begin his investigations after which he will act appropriately in regard to the outcome of the findings.

“Today the 8th of March, 2023, received the duplicate file relating to the allegations that police officers visited and cordoned off the residence of Former Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, Dr Fred Matiang'i with the intention of arresting him on the night of 8th February, 2o23 for undisclosed offence(s).

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

"The duplicate file herein will be reviewed, and a decision thereto shall be made in due course, based on the evidence, facts, the law, and the Decision to Charge Guidelines, 2019," read Haji's statement.

The police have however maintained that they did not raid Matiang'i's Karen home and they have accused him of spreading false information in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matiang'i was grilled for over four hours at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations along Kiambu Road on March 7, 2023, in regard to police raiding his home in February.

Is Matiang'i innocent?

Allegations of a raid at his Karen home have resulted in Fred Matiang'i being charged with several offences, including conspiracy to commit a felony.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Matiang'i will also face charges of intentionally spreading false information to incite panic.

Lawyer Otiende Amollo questioned why Matiang'i was grilled for more than five hours hence terming it a campaign against the former CS.

"Interesting times, with former Interior CS Fred Matiangi at DCI Kiambu, 5 hours later, still held in abeyance after only 15 minutes engagement. This, despite a High Court Order! This is no investigation, pure Vendetta and witch-hunt. sad indeed!" lawyer Otiende Amollo said.

ADVERTISEMENT