DCI's tough condition for releasing Fred Matiang'i

Lynet Okumu

Fred Matiang'i has been released from DCI offices under a tough condition

Dr Fred Matiang'i leaving the DCI headquarters after grilling
Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has been released after hours of grilling at the Directorate of CriminaI Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road.

Matiang'i availed himself at the DCI headquarters on Tuesday morning in the company of his legal team led by Danstan Omari, Okong'o Omogeni and former Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

Matiangi's release came shortly after Azimio leader, Raila Odinga, arrived at the DCI headquarters with other leaders to protest his grilling.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i
READ: Matiang'i's legal team gives update on DCI interrogation

His lawyers and a section of leaders have criticised the DCI for keeping the former CS for over six hours at their offices, terming it unlawful.

"Interesting times, with former Interior CS Fred Matiangi at DCI Kiambu, 5 hours later, still held in abeyance after only 15 minutes engagement. This, despite a Hight Court Order! This is no investigation, pure Vendetta and witch-hunt. sad indeed!" lawyer Otiende Amollo said.

Matiang'i was supposed to report to the DCI offices last week, but his lawyer Danstan Omari confirmed that he travelled out of the country for personal family matters.

Former CS Matiang'i at the DCI offices
READ: Drama as Raila is denied entry to DCI headquarters [Video]

Allegations of a raid at his Karen home have resulted in Fred Matiang'i being charged with several offences, including conspiracy to commit a felony.

Matiang'i will also face charges of intentionally spreading false information to incite panic.

Matiang'i was released from the DCI offices on the condition that he would respond to calls by the DCI at any time.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

