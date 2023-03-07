DCI's tough condition for releasing Fred Matiang'i

Matiang'i availed himself at the DCI headquarters on Tuesday morning in the company of his legal team led by Danstan Omari, Okong'o Omogeni and former Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

Matiangi's release came shortly after Azimio leader, Raila Odinga, arrived at the DCI headquarters with other leaders to protest his grilling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

His lawyers and a section of leaders have criticised the DCI for keeping the former CS for over six hours at their offices, terming it unlawful.

"Interesting times, with former Interior CS Fred Matiangi at DCI Kiambu, 5 hours later, still held in abeyance after only 15 minutes engagement. This, despite a Hight Court Order! This is no investigation, pure Vendetta and witch-hunt. sad indeed!" lawyer Otiende Amollo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matiang'i was supposed to report to the DCI offices last week, but his lawyer Danstan Omari confirmed that he travelled out of the country for personal family matters.

Pulse Live Kenya

Charges against Matiang'i

ADVERTISEMENT

Allegations of a raid at his Karen home have resulted in Fred Matiang'i being charged with several offences, including conspiracy to commit a felony.

Matiang'i will also face charges of intentionally spreading false information to incite panic.