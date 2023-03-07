Matiang'i's Legal team gives update on DCI interrogation

According to one of Matiangi's lawyer, Steve Mogaka, the investigators presented two areas of interest to which Matiang'i, on the advice of his legal team, invoked his constitutional right to remain silent.

The investigators then threatened to arrest Matiang'i, despite there being a court order restraining any such action.

"The investigators framed their 2 areas of interest to which the former Interior CS Matiang'i on advice of his legal team invoked his constitutional right to remain silent.

"The investigation team which appeared to be receiving orders from elsewhere threatened to arrest the Cs. The legal team reminded the investigators that there is a court order ( anticipatory bail/ bond) restraining any such intended arrest," Mogaka said.

Mogaka added the former CS and his legal team are holed up at the DCI headquarters to ensure that no violations of Matiangi's rights occur. Mogaka has also promised to keep the country informed as the situation unfolds.

Meanwhile, lawyer Otiende Amollo has called the investigation a 'pure vendetta & witch-hunt,' stating that Matiang'i has been held in abeyance for five hours despite only being engaged for 15 minutes.

"Interesting times, with former Interior CS Fred Matiangi at DCI Kiambu, 5 hours later, still held in abeyance after only 15 minutes engagement. This, despite a Hight Court Order! This is no investigation, pure Vendetta and witch-hunt. sad indeed!" Otiende said.

One of the charges that have been put against the former CS is that he caused the publication of false information contrary to Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act of 2018 among other offences.

The DCI is yet to issue a statement regarding the interogation of the former cabinet secretary.