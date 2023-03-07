ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Matiang'i's Legal team gives update on DCI interrogation

Amos Robi

Matiang'i's legal team has spoken after over five hours at the DCI headquarters

Dr Fred Matiang'i and his lawyers at the DCI
Dr Fred Matiang'i and his lawyers at the DCI

The team of lawyers representing former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i has issued an update of the interogation of the former CS at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.

Recommended articles

According to one of Matiangi's lawyer, Steve Mogaka, the investigators presented two areas of interest to which Matiang'i, on the advice of his legal team, invoked his constitutional right to remain silent.

The investigators then threatened to arrest Matiang'i, despite there being a court order restraining any such action.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The investigators framed their 2 areas of interest to which the former Interior CS Matiang'i on advice of his legal team invoked his constitutional right to remain silent.

"The investigation team which appeared to be receiving orders from elsewhere threatened to arrest the Cs. The legal team reminded the investigators that there is a court order ( anticipatory bail/ bond) restraining any such intended arrest," Mogaka said.

Former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i at the DCI headquarters Photo/Courtesy
Former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i at the DCI headquarters Photo/Courtesy Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Danstan Omari clarifies Ex-CS Matiang'i's 2-week private visit to UK

ADVERTISEMENT

Mogaka added the former CS and his legal team are holed up at the DCI headquarters to ensure that no violations of Matiangi's rights occur. Mogaka has also promised to keep the country informed as the situation unfolds.

Meanwhile, lawyer Otiende Amollo has called the investigation a 'pure vendetta & witch-hunt,' stating that Matiang'i has been held in abeyance for five hours despite only being engaged for 15 minutes.

"Interesting times, with former Interior CS Fred Matiangi at DCI Kiambu, 5 hours later, still held in abeyance after only 15 minutes engagement. This, despite a Hight Court Order! This is no investigation, pure Vendetta and witch-hunt. sad indeed!" Otiende said.

Dr Fred Matiang'i with lawyers Otiende Amollo and Okong'o Omogeni
Dr Fred Matiang'i with lawyers Otiende Amollo and Okong'o Omogeni Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: EACC goes after Matiang'i's wealth

One of the charges that have been put against the former CS is that he caused the publication of false information contrary to Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act of 2018 among other offences.

The DCI is yet to issue a statement regarding the interogation of the former cabinet secretary.

Matiang'i's close allies and supporters continue to camp outside the DCI headquarters awaiting to hear from the former minister.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Matiang'i's Legal team gives update on DCI interrogation

Matiang'i's Legal team gives update on DCI interrogation

Maxine Wahome charged with murder of rally driver Asad Khan

Maxine Wahome charged with murder of rally driver Asad Khan

Stand-off at the DCI headquarters as Matiang'i's team is denied entry [Video]

Stand-off at the DCI headquarters as Matiang'i's team is denied entry [Video]

DCI reveal how imposter issued fake certificates to firearms holders

DCI reveal how imposter issued fake certificates to firearms holders

Speakers Wetangula & Kingi asked to resign

Speakers Wetangula & Kingi asked to resign

DCI confirms date with Matiang'i days after jetting back in the country

DCI confirms date with Matiang'i days after jetting back in the country

China Square reopens

China Square reopens

Teachers in trouble for severely punishing Form 1 student

Teachers in trouble for severely punishing Form 1 student

First Lady Rachel Ruto offers to help MP find a wife

First Lady Rachel Ruto offers to help MP find a wife

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage image of Naftali Kinuthia and Ivy Wangechi

Naftali Kinuthia’s chilling confession: Why I hacked Ivy Wangechi to death

Cabinet adopts tablets as President William Ruto chairs first paper-less meeting

Cabinet approves plan to move global organisation's headquarters to Nairobi

EX-CS Fred Matiang'i's lawyer Danstan Omari

Danstan Omari clarifies Ex-CS Matiang'i's 2-week private visit to UK

A file image of lifeless cows on the ground

Saitoti's trusted ex-guard loses 28 cows in one day