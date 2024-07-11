The sports category has moved to a new website.

Duties awaiting DPP Ingonga after election as President of Africa Prosecutors'

Amos Robi

DPP Ingonga succeeds Egyptian Prosecutor General Hon. Counsellor Mohamed Shawqi

Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga elected President of Association of African Prosecutors in Marrakech, Morocco
Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga elected President of Association of African Prosecutors in Marrakech, Morocco
  • The election took place during the Association's 17th Annual Conference in Marrakech, Morocco
  • New role emphasises addressing challenges faced by prosecutors, promoting justice and cooperation across Africa
  • APA mission focuses on cooperation, collaboration, and capacity building in criminal justice

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga has achieved a remarkable milestone by being unanimously elected as the President of the Africa Prosecutors' Association (APA).

This event took place during the Association's 17th Annual Conference and General Meeting, held in Marrakech, Morocco, on July 10, 2024.

This election marks a proud moment for Kenya and the broader African continent, highlighting Kenya's proactive engagement in international legal communities.

The DPP's new role will be pivotal in addressing the multifaceted challenges faced by prosecutors, while simultaneously promoting justice, enhancing cooperation, and upholding the highest standards of prosecutorial practice across Africa.

17th meeting of the Africa Prosecutors Association in Marrakech, Morocco
17th meeting of the Africa Prosecutors Association in Marrakech, Morocco

In his acceptance speech, DPP Ingonga expressed his deep gratitude and commitment to advancing the APA's mission.

He emphasised the crucial role of prosecutors in ensuring justice is served fairly and ethically.

“I am humbled and excited not only about this role, but also the responsibility that comes with it. Prosecutors have a significant role in the dispensation of justice and we are joining hands on the continent to ensure this is discharged in a fair, ethical, clear and firm manner,” he stated.

His vision aligns with the APA's core objectives of enhancing cooperation and sharing best practices in criminal justice.

Direct of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga
Direct of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga

Established in 2003, the Africa Prosecutors' Association is a platform that brings together prosecutors from various African countries.

The APA's mission is centred on fostering cooperation, collaboration, and capacity building in the field of criminal justice.

Through training programmes, best practice sharing, and open dialogue, the APA aims to empower prosecutors and promote the rule of law and human rights across Africa.

DPP Ingonga succeeds Egyptian Prosecutor General Hon. Counsellor Mohamed Shawqi Ayyad as the President of the APA.

Direct of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga
Direct of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga

His immediate responsibilities will include presiding over all association meetings and leading the Executive Committee.

The DPP's tenure is anticipated to focus on strengthening the prosecutorial profession, addressing emerging legal challenges, and ensuring that justice is served effectively across the continent.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

