ODPP responds to fake statement linking Silvanus Osoro to attempted murder

The purported communique, allegedly authored by DPP Renson Ingonga, implied Osoro's involvement in violence during a function in his constituency, alongside three police officers.

Alleged charges & incidents in South Mugirango

According to the fake statement, Osoro faced charges including attempted murder, assault causing bodily harm, malicious damage of property, and creating a disturbance.

These charges were said to be linked to a violent incident at a function presided over by Governor Simba Arati on January 8, where injuries were reported.

ODPP denounces fake statement

The ODPP has categorically declared the circulating press statement as fake. In an official response across their social media accounts on January 16, they stated, "We wish to notify members of the public that the Press statement circulating on social media purportedly to be from ODPP (image attached) is fake!"

This announcement clarifies that the ODPP has not issued any such statement regarding the allegations against MP Silvanus Osoro.

