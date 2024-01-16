The sports category has moved to a new website.

ODPP responds to fake statement linking Silvanus Osoro to attempted murder

Lynet Okumu

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) responds after press statement circulates linking Silvanus Osoro to attempted murder

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has strongly refuted claims circulating on social media suggesting that they are pursuing the arrest and arraignment of South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro.

The purported communique, allegedly authored by DPP Renson Ingonga, implied Osoro's involvement in violence during a function in his constituency, alongside three police officers.

According to the fake statement, Osoro faced charges including attempted murder, assault causing bodily harm, malicious damage of property, and creating a disturbance.

These charges were said to be linked to a violent incident at a function presided over by Governor Simba Arati on January 8, where injuries were reported.

The ODPP has categorically declared the circulating press statement as fake. In an official response across their social media accounts on January 16, they stated, "We wish to notify members of the public that the Press statement circulating on social media purportedly to be from ODPP (image attached) is fake!"

This announcement clarifies that the ODPP has not issued any such statement regarding the allegations against MP Silvanus Osoro.

The ODPP's quick response aims to counteract any potential misinformation and prevent unwarranted speculation surrounding the South Mugirango MP.

