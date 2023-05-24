The sports category has moved to a new website.

Drama in Nakuru court as Maina Njenga's lawyer clashes with police

Amos Robi

Njenga surrendered himself to authorities after the DCI launched a manhunt for him following the discovery of weapons in a residence linked to him

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga
In a startling series of events, Maina Njenga, the former leader of the notorious Mungiki group, found himself in the midst of a courtroom confrontation as his lawyer clashed with police.

Njenga voluntarily surrendered to the authorities in Nakuru after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced that he was a wanted man in connection with the discovery of two firearms and a substantial quantity of cannabis at a residence suspected to be linked to him.

The court session took an intense turn when Njenga's lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, made a bold attempt to block the officers from restraining his client, resulting in a moment of drama within the courtroom.

Presented before the Nakuru Law Court, Njenga and 11 others faced a range of charges related to their alleged involvement in organized criminal activities and their association with a criminal group.

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga
READ: Maina Njenga's Biography: Education, Mungiki, politics, family & networth

Seeking legal protection, Njenga managed to secure anticipatory bail and obtained orders that prohibited the police from apprehending or detaining him.

During a meticulously planned operation in Ngomongo village, Dundori ward, law enforcement officers successfully apprehended eight individuals, whose ages ranged between 37 and 54.

The search of the premises led to the astonishing discovery of over 90 rolls of cannabis, further unveiling the illegal activities that had been transpiring. To their astonishment, the authorities also stumbled upon three rounds of 9mm blank ammunition concealed within one of the rooms.

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga
READ: DCI launches manhunt for Maina Njenga after puzzling discovery at his home

Among the seized firearms were a homemade pistol with the capability of discharging live ammunition and a Tokarev handgun whose serial number had been deliberately defaced. The presence of such weaponry raised grave concerns and intensified the scrutiny surrounding Njenga and his alleged connections.

