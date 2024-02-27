EACC arrests 5 brothers who are gov't officers over Sh48.9M corruption case

This arrest highlights a deeply entrenched network of graft that has plagued the county's financial and procurement systems.

Mbito and his brothers have been implicated in a scheme defrauding the county of approximately Sh48.9 million.

The Mbitos are accused of orchestrating a sophisticated fraud through two companies, Chilongola Holdings and Rome Investments Limited.

These entities were reportedly used as vehicles to secure and execute inflated contracts with the Kwale County Government under dubious circumstances.

EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak and Kwale County leadership during a visit to Chale Island Pulse Live Kenya

The other suspects include;

Mongo Mbito Mongo (Kwale County Revenue Officer) Hassan Shilingi Mbito (Driver at Kwale Water and Sewerage Company Limited) Mwaiwe Mongo Mbito (Kwale County Procurement Officer) Chindoro Mongo Mbito (initially an Intern at Kwale County now in the National Government, Ministry of Health).

"The tenders, which they obtained in violation of procurement laws using forged documents, were for the supply and delivery of sanitation materials, food and ration, general office supplies, and institutional appliances," EACC said in a statement.

Kenya's conflict of interest laws

Kenya's conflict of interest laws are designed to prevent public officials from allowing their private interests to interfere with their official duties.

The Constitution of Kenya, specifically in Chapter Six, outlines principles of leadership and integrity that aim to combat conflicts of interest in public affairs.

EACC Headquarters in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

It mandates public officials to declare any personal interests that may conflict with their public duties and to behave in a manner that avoids conflicts between personal interests and public or official duties.