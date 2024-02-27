EACC arrests 5 brothers who are gov't officers over Sh48.9M corruption case

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested Kwale County's Head of Treasury, Vincent Mbito, and his four brothers.
The brothers arrested include the county head of treasury, county revenue officer, driver, procurement officer and an officer from the Ministry of Health
This arrest highlights a deeply entrenched network of graft that has plagued the county's financial and procurement systems.
Mbito and his brothers have been implicated in a scheme defrauding the county of approximately Sh48.9 million.
The Mbitos are accused of orchestrating a sophisticated fraud through two companies, Chilongola Holdings and Rome Investments Limited.
These entities were reportedly used as vehicles to secure and execute inflated contracts with the Kwale County Government under dubious circumstances.
The other suspects include;
- Mongo Mbito Mongo (Kwale County Revenue Officer)
- Hassan Shilingi Mbito (Driver at Kwale Water and Sewerage Company Limited)
- Mwaiwe Mongo Mbito (Kwale County Procurement Officer)
- Chindoro Mongo Mbito (initially an Intern at Kwale County now in the National Government, Ministry of Health).
"The tenders, which they obtained in violation of procurement laws using forged documents, were for the supply and delivery of sanitation materials, food and ration, general office supplies, and institutional appliances," EACC said in a statement.
Kenya's conflict of interest laws
Kenya's conflict of interest laws are designed to prevent public officials from allowing their private interests to interfere with their official duties.
The Constitution of Kenya, specifically in Chapter Six, outlines principles of leadership and integrity that aim to combat conflicts of interest in public affairs.
It mandates public officials to declare any personal interests that may conflict with their public duties and to behave in a manner that avoids conflicts between personal interests and public or official duties.
The Leadership and Integrity Act 2012 further solidifies these principles by incorporating the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution into a general code of conduct for state officers.
