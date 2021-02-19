The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has summoned the Baringo County Assembly Speaker David Kerich, his deputy Jacob Cheboiwo and 13 other Members of County Assembly.

The 15 have been summoned over the chaos witnessed during the debating of the Building Bridges Initiative, Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020, on Thursday last week.

The anti-graft body has also summoned three Sergeants-at-arms of the Baringo Assembly.

In a video that went viral, a section of MCAs aligned to both Jubilee and KANU caused a commotion at the assembly chambers, while shouting at each other.

The assembly later on rejected the Draft Bill as they voted 30 against 11 who were for the Bill, becoming the first and only county to reject the BBI Bill.