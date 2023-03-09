Machogu unveils new strategy to curb LGBTQ+ in schools

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu announced the government's move during his appearance before the Senate Standing Committee on Thursday, March 9.

According to Machogu, the ministry had agreed with clerics led by the Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit to tackle the problem of LGBTQ+ practices in schools.

As part of the plan, the ministry will establish chaplaincies in Kenyan schools, which Archbishop Sapit will chair.

Machogu emphasized the need to prevent the infiltration of LGBTQ+ principles among Kenyan learners.

"We are establishing a Chaplaincy chaired by Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit. We cannot allow those issues (LGBTQ) to infiltrate our schools. We aim to establish chaplaincies in Kenyan schools," Machogu said.

The Education CS's remarks come on the heels of new regulatory measures to govern outsiders carrying out activities in educational institutions.

During a meeting with faith-based organizations in February, Machogu discussed the issue of education on sexuality in schools, which led to the plan to establish chaplaincy in Kenyan schools.

Machogu believes that the move will help protect teachers and learners from the influence of contemporary practices that could erode cultural values.

He further stated that individuals or organized groups seeking to carry out activities in schools would undergo vetting as one of the preventive measures.

The Kenyan government has taken a strong stance against same-sex relationships, with President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua publicly declaring their opposition to same-sex marriages and relationships in the country.