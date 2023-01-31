CS Machogu issues warning after witnessing students going to school at odd hours

CS Machogu made the remarks at Nairobi Primary school where he led education stakeholders during the monitoring of the opening of Junior Secondary School (JSS) and distribution of textbooks for grade 7.

“The normal school day should start from 8:00 am up to 3:45 pm. Let us not subject our students and pupils to unnecessary mental torture,” he said.

He noted that some schools were forcing their students to commute in the wee hours of the morning and late in the evening.

“You will meet students walking on the streets very early in the morning heading to school for remedial lessons. I have seen some buses ferrying students at 10:00 pm as they head back home. We will not allow that,” he added.

However, some parents had reservations about the Cabinet Secretary’s remarks.

“The little children are the ones who should be allowed to start learning at 8:00 am and end at 3:45 pm. According to me, those beyond Grade 5 can start learning at 7:00 am,” said one parent.

Another parent said pupils should be monitored and engaged in productive and meaningful activities to maintain their physical and mental well-being and to support their personal and academic development.

Machogu emphasized that the government wants to make learning enjoyable and stress-free, with a focus on ensuring that students get enough sleep and have a positive school experience.