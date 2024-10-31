The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Education CS gives way forward on KCSE exams due to abrupt public holiday

Denis Mwangi

The Ministry of Education has issued a statement regarding KCSE exams due for Friday which has been declared as a public holiday

Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba
Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba

The Ministry of Education has issued a statement over the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams planned for Friday, November 1, 2024.

This is in regards to the declaration of a public holiday for the swearing-in of Deputy President-designate Prof. Kithure Kindiki.

The ministry's press release, signed by Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba, addressed concerns about potential interruptions to the national examinations following the announcement.

Ministry of Education has assured the public that all scheduled KCSE examination papers will proceed uninterrupted.

Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba
Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba

“The Ministry of Education wishes to inform the public that the declaration of the holiday will not interrupt the ongoing KCSE Examination papers scheduled for Friday, 1st November, 2024,” read the statement.

The Ministry’s decision highlights its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the KCSE exams, a critical time for thousands of secondary school students across the country.

The exams, which began recently, involve rigorous scheduling and coordination among various educational and security agencies.

Any disruptions could complicate the examination process, impacting students’ performance and the examination calendar.

To support this continuity, the Ministry of Education has instructed all members of the Multi-Agency Examinations Administration Team to report to work as scheduled on the holiday.

This directive ensures that examination activities will proceed smoothly and securely, in line with established Ministry of Education guidelines.

“All members of the Multi-Agency Examinations Administration Team are instructed to report to work as scheduled to ensure that all examination activities of the day are well executed in line with Ministry of Education guidelines,” the release stated.

Students sitting for their KCSE exams
Students sitting for their KCSE exams
This directive also extends to all other basic education institutions currently in session, ensuring that normal school operations proceed for those involved in administering or facilitating the exams.

The Ministry’s announcement comes as reassurance for students, parents, and educators who rely on the structured, uninterrupted flow of national examinations to uphold the fairness and consistency of the KCSE.

