ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Machogu addresses Nyambaria High School's exemplary KCSE results

Denis Mwangi

Among the schools whose results surprised Kenyans is Nyambaria High School where 84.22% of the candidates scored above A-, and Rigoko Day Secondary School which recorded an average mean score of 9.0, compared to 5.7 in 2021.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu during the release of the 2022 KCSE Examination results.
Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu during the release of the 2022 KCSE Examination results.

Education Cabinet Secretaries have responded to allegations that the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination could have been marred by cheating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The accusations were fuelled by reports that some schools in Nyanza and Kisii regions posted drastic improvements.

Among the schools whose results surprised Kenyans is Nyambaria High School where 84.22% of the candidates scored above A-, and Rigoko Day Secondary School which recorded an average mean score of 9, compared to 5.7 in the previous year.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu arrives at Tartar Girls National School in West Pokot County to preside over the commission of the tuition complex block
Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu arrives at Tartar Girls National School in West Pokot County to preside over the commission of the tuition complex block Pulse Live Kenya

However, CS Machogu has dismissed the cheating allegations as propaganda, asking Kenyans to focus on the 2023 KCSE.

Defending the results posted by Nyambaria High School, the Cabinet Secretary commended the principal, whom he described as a performer.

READ: Breakdown of all grades scored in the 2022 KCSE exam results

If you look at his history, you will appreciate him because wherever he goes, there is a remarkable improvement.

Let us wait for the 2023 exams and ensure our children work hard. Propaganda will not help us. If today you are number one and tomorrow you are not, it means you must work smart,” CS Machogu told Nation.

He also highlighted the efforts made by his ministry to ensure that the recent national exams were conducted in accordance with the law.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu releases Form One placement results for 2022 KCPE Candidates
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu releases Form One placement results for 2022 KCPE Candidates Pulse Live Kenya

He praised the work of the Ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy and the Communication Authority for their efforts to prevent any leaks or malpractice in the examination process.

CS Machogu also emphasized that the more than 30,000 candidates who scored Es should not be seen as failures, but rather be encouraged to acquire vocational skills in areas such as masonry, carpentry, or tailoring.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Detectives raid investor's house, discover 300 cartons of counterfeit alcohol

Detectives raid investor's house, discover 300 cartons of counterfeit alcohol

CS Machogu addresses Nyambaria High School's exemplary KCSE results

CS Machogu addresses Nyambaria High School's exemplary KCSE results

Herman Manyora in heated exchange with Sakaja over use of chopper

Herman Manyora in heated exchange with Sakaja over use of chopper

Female UDA governor angrily lectures Raila over planned Kamukunji rally

Female UDA governor angrily lectures Raila over planned Kamukunji rally

DP Gachagua reveals Itumbi's current role and office in Ruto's government

DP Gachagua reveals Itumbi's current role and office in Ruto's government

Ruto's fiery response to Raila over Kamukunji rally

Ruto's fiery response to Raila over Kamukunji rally

Karua slaps IEBC with demands ahead of Raila’s rally to address rigging dossier

Karua slaps IEBC with demands ahead of Raila’s rally to address rigging dossier

Ruto appoints Hustler Fund chairperson

Ruto appoints Hustler Fund chairperson

Raila sets date, convenes rally to address dossier on 2022 election rigging

Raila sets date, convenes rally to address dossier on 2022 election rigging

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rapper Trio Mio with his mother Irma Sofia Sakwa

Trio Mio's mother celebrates son's KCSE results

A form one student arrives at Kerugoya Boys Secondary School in Kirinyaga county accompanied by his parent. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

How to check Form One placement results and download admission letters online

File image of Njoki wa Mathira (left) who was appointed by Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen and Charlene Ruto in a photo posted on Twitter by Njoki wa Mathira

Charlene Ruto's friend appointed to KPA board 1 month after her graduation

Little-known Nyambaria High School where 405 students scored As in 2022 KCSE

High school where 411 students scored As in 2022 KCSE