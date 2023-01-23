CS Machogu addresses Nyambaria High School's exemplary KCSE results

The accusations were fuelled by reports that some schools in Nyanza and Kisii regions posted drastic improvements.

Among the schools whose results surprised Kenyans is Nyambaria High School where 84.22% of the candidates scored above A-, and Rigoko Day Secondary School which recorded an average mean score of 9, compared to 5.7 in the previous year.

However, CS Machogu has dismissed the cheating allegations as propaganda, asking Kenyans to focus on the 2023 KCSE.

Defending the results posted by Nyambaria High School, the Cabinet Secretary commended the principal, whom he described as a performer.

“If you look at his history, you will appreciate him because wherever he goes, there is a remarkable improvement.

“Let us wait for the 2023 exams and ensure our children work hard. Propaganda will not help us. If today you are number one and tomorrow you are not, it means you must work smart,” CS Machogu told Nation.

He also highlighted the efforts made by his ministry to ensure that the recent national exams were conducted in accordance with the law.

He praised the work of the Ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy and the Communication Authority for their efforts to prevent any leaks or malpractice in the examination process.