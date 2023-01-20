ADVERTISEMENT
Breakdown of all grades scored in the 2022 KCSE exam results

Denis Mwangi

1,146 KCSE Candidates scored grade A (plain) while 30,822 had grade E

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu released the results of the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) on Friday, January 2023.

In 2022, 881,416 candidates sat for the exam countrywide.

Days before the release of the results examiners based at St Francis Girls Mang'u in Thika temporarily interrupted the marking exercise, protesting low wages and uncondusive environment.

"The hiccup that was experienced at one of the marking centres threatened to derail the marking exercise but KNEC was able to intervene. I wish to urge professionals who are engaged in national exercises to put the interest of the nation first," he said.

The Education CS also announces highlights of the 2022 KCSE exam as follows;

  • A (Girls were 271 girls while boys were 875)
  • A- (Girls were 1,962, while boys were 4,445)
  • B + (Girls were 6,104 while boys were 9,578)
  • B (Girls were 13,520 while boys were 17,783)
  • B- (Girls were 21,574 while boys were 27,245)
  • C+ (Girls were 33,138 while boys were 36,950)
  • C (Girls were 49,191 while boys were 45,963)
  • C- (Girls were 62,599 while boys were 56,469)
  • D+ (Girls were 70,238 while boys were 64,783)
  • D (Girls were 79,935 while boys were 75,545)
  • D- (Girls were 84,075 while boys were 83,683)
  • E (Girls were 12,760 while boys were 18,062)

Education PS Belio Kipsang said that the school calendar has now been normalised, following the disruption caused by Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia said that the commission had effected the transfer of over 14,000 teachers ahead of school reopening in the coming week.

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Dr Nancy Macharia speaking during launch of live-streamed lessons at the Alliance Girls High School
Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Dr Nancy Macharia speaking during launch of live-streamed lessons at the Alliance Girls High School Pulse Live Kenya

She added that 30,000 new teachers being recruited would join the TSC payroll by the end of January.

KNEC CEO David Njengere thanked the 30,000 examiners in 35 marking centres for undertaking the noble duty and delivered results in a timely manner.

He noted that in 2022, the council delivered 5 examinations, a first in the history of the country.

He also announced that the registration of candidates for 2023 KCSE will begin on February 1 and close on March 31.

