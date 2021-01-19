ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has called out the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Nelson Havi after he accused him of disrupting the society’s Special General Meeting on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Sifuna claimed that Havi incited those present at the meeting by lying to them that he was not a member of the LSK, terming him a disgrace and the worst plague to have happened to the society.

The ODM SG maintained that he is a lawyer and paid-up member of the Law Society of Kenya.

“I am a lawyer and a paid-up member of the LSK. It is a shame that you and your goons only saw my party even at a meeting of a professional body I belong to. You incited the goons by lying that I wasn't a member! You are a disgrace, the worst plague to visit LSK. Shame on you,” said Edwin Sifuna.

His words came after LSK President Nelson Havi said he will move a motion to have Sifuna perform community service work at the society’s offices in their next General Meeting.

“The ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna came to disrupt the SGM as is his habit. I will move a motion at the AGM for him to perform community service by slashing grass at Gitanga Road for three weeks,” said Havi in a tweet.