ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has said that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is facing resentment from Kenyans because all people know about the document is the lies and negativity propelled by those opposed to BBI.

Speaking on Thursday when he appeared on Citizen TV, Sifuna said the people have been sold the lie that the BBI process is about making former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, President in 2022.

“On the issue of the BBI, I want to concede that it is possible that there is a lot of resentment against this process on the ground because all that the people on the ground know about BBI is the negativity and the lies that have been spread about the process, that somehow this process is about bringing Raila to the presidency,” said the ODM Secretary-General.

Mr. Sifuna went on to state that there is no clause in the BBI that guarantees ODM leader Raila Odinga will become president, once BBI passes.

He added that Odinga has created a political movement for years, and he does not need to hide behind any process if he wants to become president.

“We believe that Raila Odinga does not need to hide behind any process. This is a person who has built a political movement from way back, that in fact when he declares,” said Sifuna.