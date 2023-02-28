ADVERTISEMENT
Financial woes force Egerton University to discontinue 8 degree courses

Fabian Simiyu

Egerton University will discontinue eight degree courses to remain operational

Egerton University main gate.
Egerton University Vice Chancellor Prof Isaac Kibwage has confirmed that the institution is set to discontinue eight degree programs to cut costs as the university continues to strain financially.

The move is set to help to bring about stability at Egerton as Kibwage tries to address financial issues at the institution according a local magazine.

“As part of reorganising the institution, we are scrapping some eight degree courses that have failed to attract enough students to sustain them despite having hired lecturers for them.

Egerton University
READ: Egerton students to wait longer for re-opening as lecturers persist on strike

“The university has identified the eight degree programs which we intend to scrap. Lecturers and staff in those departments will, unfortunately, have to exit," said Prof Kibwage.

  1. Bachelor Of Science ( in applied aquatic science)
  2. Bachelor Of Science (Wildlife management and enterprise)
  3. Bachelor of Technology in Civil Engineering
  4. Bachelor of Industrial Technology
  5. Bachelor Of Science (dairy land resources management)
  6. Bachelor Of Science (Dairy Technology and Management)
  7. Bachelor Of Science (soil, environment and land use management)
  8. Bachelor Of Science ( Integrated forest resource management)

It has also been reported that the staff working in these departments might be affected in the process and they are likely to lose their jobs.

Prof Kibwage urged Egerton lecturers to be understanding and stick to teaching because what the university raises from school fees and what the government disburses monthly isn't enough.

University lecturers on strike in Egerton University.
"The government gives us Sh185 million per month, we raise through fees an average of Sh26 million in a month.

This is against a payroll of Sh240 million, that is why we are unable to fully pay salaries to our staff. They need to understand the dilemma and avoid downing tools," added Kibwage.

Egerton University is struggling to settle a debt of Sh9 billion and it has been reported that the university spends a maximum of Sh200 million to pay workers.

Academic staff at Egerton consume Sh135 million, while the non-teaching staff takes Sh109.5 million as their monthly salaries.

Fabian Simiyu

