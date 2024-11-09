Elon Musk's relationship with daughter & why she is leaving US after Trump's win

Vivian Jenna Wilson, aged 20 severed ties with the billionaire in 2022 when she filed a petition to change her gender and name in a move that she hoped would cut link between her and Musk.

Musk who insists that “his son” was “killed by the woke mind virus” has had a frosty relationship with the 20-year-old.

Trump mounted a formidable campaign, backed by Musk and swept to victory, with concerns that his administration will roll out and implement anti-trans regulations.

Wilson noted that following Trump’s victory in the Tuesday elections, she had taken time to think through her future but does not see it in the US, formally announcing her decision to relocate.

“I’ve thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don’t see my future being in the United States,” Wilson wrote on Threads Wednesday when Trump’s win was confirmed after securing more than 270 electoral college votes.

She shared her concerns that even if Trump fails to roll out and implement anti-trans regulations, the same people who propelled him to victory in full awareness of his stance on the matter remain within the US society.

“Even if he’s only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don’t happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon,” she added.

Wilson’s transition and family

Born to Justine Wilson and Elon Musk who have six children together, the 20-year-old noted in the past that Musk was an absentee father.

She further claimed that the billionaire who is currently ranked as the world’s richest man was unaccepting of her transition.

Musk would claim in a conversation with biographer Walter Isaacson that Wilson picked up the “woke mind virus” while in school with a significant shift in her life.

“She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil,” Musk lamented at the time.

Wilson’s fallout with Elon Musk

The billionaire whose value stands at 290.3 billion USD according to Forbes noted that the fallout with Wilson was more painful than the death of his firstborn child, Nevada.

The rift took another turn when Wilson chose to respond to Musk in an interview with NBC News.

She described the Tesla owner as a “cold” and “cruel” man who is quick to anger, revealing that Musk harassed her as a young child over her effeminate traits that he was unaccepting of.

“I was in fourth grade. We went on this road trip that I didn’t know was actually just an advertisement for one of the cars — I don’t remember which one — and he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high,” she recalled.

“He’s very quick to anger. He is uncaring and narcissistic,” she added.