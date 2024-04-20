The sports category has moved to a new website.

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Babu Owino honoured in London with award & another Honorary Doctorate Degree

Charles Ouma

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino celebrates double win as he is feted with award and another honorary degree

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has added another feather to his cap after being bestowed with another honour in London in the United Kingdom.

It was a double win for the fiery lawmaker who was feted with an award for Global Excellence in recognition of his Leadership by the Leaders without Borders Development Centre, UK and another honorary Doctorate Degree.

City University of Paris awarded the MP with a Honorary Doctorate Degree in Political Science in recognition of his outstanding leadership and service.

He took to social media to celebrate the achievement with his followers, reflecting on how far the journey has come from and thanking God.

"Lord, this far you have brought me. BABU KWA SABABU," Babu wrote on social media with congratulatory messages streaming in.

"I take this opportunity to thank Leaders without Borders Development Centre, UK for giving me an award for Global Excellence in recognition of my Leadership." Wrote the lawmaker.

"I also thank CITY UNIVERSITY OF PARIS for awarding me Honorary Doctorate Degree in Political Science as an outstanding Leader in Africa in Honor of my Service to Kenyans."

Babu Owino’s exploits in the field of academia have won him awards and accolades.

His journey from humble background to leadership and academic accomplishments at a young age with several degrees to his name is also an inspiration to many.

Last year, the youthful lawmaker who has consistently ranked top among Kenya’s best performing lawmakers was awarded an honorary degree from Weldios University in Benin.

"Thanks to the Almighty God for my Honorary Doctorate Degree in Political Leadership from Weldios University in Benin Republic. I’m officially DR.BABU OWINO," the MP wrote while accepting the honorary degree.

Earlier this year, he was nominated to serve as a member of the governing board of Weldios University.

"The Chancellor Weldios University Rev. Dr. Chris Oyakhilome Dsc. Dsc. D.D. and The Governing Board of Weldios University upon this official letter has after due diligence nominated you to be a member of our Governing Board of the prestigious Institution," read the letter from the university.

He holds four degrees including a First class Honors in Actuarial science, Second Class Upper Division in LLB Law and 2 master’s degrees.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

