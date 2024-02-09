The sports category has moved to a new website.

Babu Owino lands appointment in international university

Amos Robi

Babu Owino expressed gratitude and commitment to the role in an acceptance letter.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino
Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino

Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has added another feather to his cap as he lands a prestigious appointment to the governing board of the University of Weldios in Benin, West Africa.

In a letter addressed to Babu Owino, the University of Weldios expressed their admiration for his strength of character, integrity, and track record of meaningful contributions to society, both locally and across Africa.

"The Chancellor Weldios University Rev. Dr. Chris Oyakhilome Dsc. Dsc. D.D. and The Governing Board of Weldios University upon this official letter has after due diligence nominated you to be a member of our Governing Board of the prestigious Institution," read the letter from the university.

Upon receiving this honor, Babu Owino expressed his gratitude and commitment to the role in a heartfelt acceptance letter.

"I want to offer my generation's ideas and insights about the future, even as I deep apprentice under the guardianship of seniors in the academy," Owino remarked.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino
Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Babu Owino’s tips on choosing a partner & enjoying marriage

Furthermore, Babu Owino underscored his dedication to serving society and humanity, particularly the underserved communities in Africa.

He commended the university for its commitment to uplifting the continent and its people, expressing his admiration for their noble mission.

This appointment comes on the heels of Owino's recent recognition by the same university, which awarded him an Honourary Doctorate Degree in Political Leadership.

An achievement he graciously attributed to divine favour, sharing his excitement on social media, "Thanks to the Almighty God for my Honorary Doctorate Degree in Political Leadership from Weldios University in Benin Republic. I’m officially Dr. Babu Owino."

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino Embakasi East MP Babu Owino Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Babu Owino receives Honorary Doctorate Degree in Political Leadership

The honourary degree was in recognition of Owino's contribution to society spotlighting his impactful actions and dedication to societal betterment.

The youthful lawmaker who has consistently ranked top among Kenya’s best-performing lawmakers.

