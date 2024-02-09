Babu Owino lands appointment in international university

In a letter addressed to Babu Owino, the University of Weldios expressed their admiration for his strength of character, integrity, and track record of meaningful contributions to society, both locally and across Africa.

"The Chancellor Weldios University Rev. Dr. Chris Oyakhilome Dsc. Dsc. D.D. and The Governing Board of Weldios University upon this official letter has after due diligence nominated you to be a member of our Governing Board of the prestigious Institution," read the letter from the university.

Upon receiving this honor, Babu Owino expressed his gratitude and commitment to the role in a heartfelt acceptance letter.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I want to offer my generation's ideas and insights about the future, even as I deep apprentice under the guardianship of seniors in the academy," Owino remarked.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino Pulse Live Kenya

Furthermore, Babu Owino underscored his dedication to serving society and humanity, particularly the underserved communities in Africa.

He commended the university for its commitment to uplifting the continent and its people, expressing his admiration for their noble mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

This appointment comes on the heels of Owino's recent recognition by the same university, which awarded him an Honourary Doctorate Degree in Political Leadership.

An achievement he graciously attributed to divine favour, sharing his excitement on social media, "Thanks to the Almighty God for my Honorary Doctorate Degree in Political Leadership from Weldios University in Benin Republic. I’m officially Dr. Babu Owino."

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino Pulse Live Kenya

The honourary degree was in recognition of Owino's contribution to society spotlighting his impactful actions and dedication to societal betterment.

ADVERTISEMENT