Babu Owino receives Honorary Doctorate Degree in Political Leadership

The youthful lawmaker who has consistently ranked top among Kenya’s best performing lawmakers was awarded an honorary degree from Weldios University in Benin.

The lawmaker accepted the honorary degree, expressing gratitude to God and noting that he is “officially Dr Babu Owino”

"Thanks to the Almighty God for my Honorary Doctorate Degree in Political Leadership from Weldios University in Benin Republic. I’m officially DR.BABU OWINO," he wrote.

Nomination and rigorous evaluation process

Babu Owino was nominated for the honorary degree, followed by a rigorous exercise in which his contribution to society was evaluated and it was established that he merits the award.

“Hon Babu Owino Paul Ongili, Member of the Kenyan Parliament…Formal Notification and Invitation to The Weldios University Convocation Ceremony; The Weldios Honorary Doctorate Degree Conferment.

"May I, on behalf of the Senate and Board of Weldios University, formally inform you that, upon your nomination and careful evaluation and scrutiny of your profile, antecedence, and contributions to society, “The Weldios Selection Committee,” the University shall be conferring the prestigious Weldios Honorary Doctorate Degree (PhD Honoraris Causa) in Political Leadership at the Weldios University eagle set convocation ceremony in Cotonou, Benin Republic," reads the invitation letter from the university in part.

Congratulatory messages

Congratulatory messages streamed in for the lawmaker as sampled below.

Pierré Kundi: Felicitations are in order Mheshimiwa.

David.O.Ndayara: Congratulations Babu Owino you are the inspiration the African youth deserve and desire..

Elisha Jey: Dactari @HEBabuOwino, you are an inspiration! Hongera sana, and God bless you, Omwami

@Abdiwekesa_: Wow, congratulations sir, to more success InshaAllah

Kioko Eks: Congratulations! You are a good inspiration in Education matters.

Dr. Steve Bwire: Congratulations to you Sir. Keep winning.

A spot check on his social media pages reveals that the MP is yet to update his bio to reflect as Dr. Babu Owino.

Drawing from his experience, the lawmaker is passionate about education.

“The Actuarial Science First Class Honors was for my mother, then after that I did Masters in Architectural Science for my sister then after that I did LLB Law degree for my brother then Masters in law for myself.

“I wanted to do a degree for everybody in that house so that was the motivation because as we were growing up we were told that education is the key to success so I saw why can’t I have many keys to success," Babu Owino said in a recent interview.