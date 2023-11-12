The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Babu Owino receives Honorary Doctorate Degree in Political Leadership

Charles Ouma

I’m officially Dr. Babu Owino- Embakasi East MP Babu Owino celebrates receiving Honorary Doctorate Degree (PhD Honoraris Causa) in Political Leadership.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino receives Honorary Doctorate Degree in Political Leadership
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino receives Honorary Doctorate Degree in Political Leadership

Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Babu Owino has added another feather to his cap after bagging an Honorary Doctorate Degree (PhD Honoraris Causa) in Political Leadership.

Recommended articles

The youthful lawmaker who has consistently ranked top among Kenya’s best performing lawmakers was awarded an honorary degree from Weldios University in Benin.

The lawmaker accepted the honorary degree, expressing gratitude to God and noting that he is “officially Dr Babu Owino”

"Thanks to the Almighty God for my Honorary Doctorate Degree in Political Leadership from Weldios University in Benin Republic. I’m officially DR.BABU OWINO," he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino receives Honorary Doctorate Degree in Political Leadership
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino receives Honorary Doctorate Degree in Political Leadership Pulse Live Kenya

Nomination and rigorous evaluation process

Babu Owino was nominated for the honorary degree, followed by a rigorous exercise in which his contribution to society was evaluated and it was established that he merits the award.

“Hon Babu Owino Paul Ongili, Member of the Kenyan Parliament…Formal Notification and Invitation to The Weldios University Convocation Ceremony; The Weldios Honorary Doctorate Degree Conferment.

"May I, on behalf of the Senate and Board of Weldios University, formally inform you that, upon your nomination and careful evaluation and scrutiny of your profile, antecedence, and contributions to society, “The Weldios Selection Committee,” the University shall be conferring the prestigious Weldios Honorary Doctorate Degree (PhD Honoraris Causa) in Political Leadership at the Weldios University eagle set convocation ceremony in Cotonou, Benin Republic," reads the invitation letter from the university in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congratulatory messages

Congratulatory messages streamed in for the lawmaker as sampled below.

Pierré Kundi: Felicitations are in order Mheshimiwa.

David.O.Ndayara: Congratulations Babu Owino you are the inspiration the African youth deserve and desire..

Elisha Jey: Dactari @HEBabuOwino, you are an inspiration! Hongera sana, and God bless you, Omwami

ADVERTISEMENT

@Abdiwekesa_: Wow, congratulations sir, to more success InshaAllah

Kioko Eks: Congratulations! You are a good inspiration in Education matters.

Dr. Steve Bwire: Congratulations to you Sir. Keep winning.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino receives Honorary Doctorate Degree in Political Leadership
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino receives Honorary Doctorate Degree in Political Leadership Pulse Live Kenya

A spot check on his social media pages reveals that the MP is yet to update his bio to reflect as Dr. Babu Owino.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Ndindi Nyoro, Babu Owino among best performing MPs in latest ranking [List]

Drawing from his experience, the lawmaker is passionate about education.

“The Actuarial Science First Class Honors was for my mother, then after that I did Masters in Architectural Science for my sister then after that I did LLB Law degree for my brother then Masters in law for myself.

“I wanted to do a degree for everybody in that house so that was the motivation because as we were growing up we were told that education is the key to success so I saw why can’t I have many keys to success," Babu Owino said in a recent interview.

He holds four degrees including a First class Honors in Actuarial science, Second Class Upper Division in LLB Law and 2 master’s degrees.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Babu Owino receives Honorary Doctorate Degree in Political Leadership

Babu Owino receives Honorary Doctorate Degree in Political Leadership

Kalonzo admits it is not easy to support Raila again in 2027

Kalonzo admits "it is not easy to support Raila again in 2027"

KAA clarifies yesterday's blackout at JKIA, issues timelines

KAA clarifies yesterday's blackout at JKIA, issues timelines

Suspects behind Sh94M money heist arrested in dawn raid, millions recovered

Suspects behind Sh94M money heist arrested in dawn raid, millions recovered

Features of Gor Mahia’s luxurious state-of-the-art bus unveiled today

Features of Gor Mahia’s luxurious state-of-the-art bus unveiled today

ICT CS Eliud Owalo named Africa Digital Personality of the Year

ICT CS Eliud Owalo named Africa Digital Personality of the Year

Woman Rep Njeri Maina distributes 50,000 seedlings ahead of National Tree Planting Day

Woman Rep Njeri Maina distributes 50,000 seedlings ahead of National Tree Planting Day

Raila speaks on taxes & cost of living with advice to Ruto on 4 strategies to use

Raila speaks on taxes & cost of living with advice to Ruto on 4 strategies to use

Gachagua makes Kenya Met boss apologise over El Nino communication blunder

Gachagua makes Kenya Met boss apologise over El Nino communication blunder

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto

Either watoke Kenya ama wasafiri waende mbinguni - Ruto issues another warning

A collage of President William Ruto, Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror, Hustler Fund Ag. CEO Elizabeth Nkukuu and KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga

CEOs summoned for defying Ruto; KRA, Kenya Power, Hustler Fund among those listed

A Wells Fargo cash-in-transit vehicle abandoned along the Southern Bypass

New twist on Sh94M cash heist as DCI goes after 3rd suspect

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki

CS Kindiki gazettes new fees for ID replacement and passport application