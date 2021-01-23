Embakasi MP Babu owino has launched a new campaign for public office.

During the burial of former Ndhiwa MP Zablon Owigo Olang, Babu requested to be made the next Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman.

MP Owino asked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who was also in attendance to support his bid.

The vocal MP explained that he would like to correct some of the lapses he sees within the Commission.

He named the "slow" verification of BBI signatures as one of the points of his concern.

"Wafula Chebukati should fast-track the signature verification exercise so that all can be clear for the much awaited referendum. But after the referendum, it will be time for Chebukati to go so that I can take over," he stated.

The MP's new dream may not come true due to the guidelines outlined in the Constitution, Article 88.

Article 88 (2) reads: "A person is not eligible for appointment as a member of the Commission if the person- has, at any time within the preceding five years, held office, or stood for election as a member of Parliament or of a county assembly; or a member of the governing body of a political party; or holds any State office."