The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Embakasi residents stage mass exodus after concerns of fresh gas leak

Denis Mwangi

Panic gripped residents of Mradi Village in Nairobi after reports of fresh gas leak

The aftermath of the Embakasi fire tragedy
The aftermath of the Embakasi fire tragedy

Residents of Mradi Village in Embakasi, Nairobi County were thrust into a state of panic on Monday, February 5, 2024, amid fears of a new gas leak, coming just days after a devastating explosion.

Recommended articles

This recent scare prompted residents near the affected site to evacuate as a precautionary measure.

Nairobi County's Disaster Management Chief Officer Bramwell Simiyu, assured the public that the area had been secured following fears of the fresh gas leak.

The initial incident on Thursday, February 1, 2024, involved a truck laden with large gas canisters that exploded, claiming six lives and injuring over 300 people.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Embakasi fire tragedy
The Embakasi fire tragedy Pulse Live Kenya

The explosion is linked to illegal LPG refilling and storage operations, highlighting the dangerous disregard for safety standards and legal requirements in such facilities.

The situation was further complicated by the revelation that the site had previously been condemned by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) and demolished twice for operating illegally, with the owner charged in March 2023.

Despite this, operations continued, underscoring the challenge of combating illegal and unsafe practices in such critical sectors.

President William Ruto called for accountability and the implementation of stricter controls to ensure such disasters do not recur.

ADVERTISEMENT

This includes a review and reinforcement of regulatory frameworks, risk assessments, and the demolition of illegal sites across the country to safeguard communities from similar hazards.

Victims of the explosion and their families are now calling for compensation, reflecting on the devastating impact of the tragedy on their lives.

Images of an explosion that occurred in Embakasi, Nairobi on February 1, 2023
Images of an explosion that occurred in Embakasi, Nairobi on February 1, 2023 Images of an explosion that occurred in Embakasi, Nairobi on February 1, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Many have been left with permanent disabilities and are facing the arduous task of rebuilding their lives amidst loss and trauma.

The government, along with various organizations, is mobilizing support for the victims, although the path to recovery is expected to be long and challenging.

ADVERTISEMENT
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Embakasi residents stage mass exodus after concerns of fresh gas leak

Embakasi residents stage mass exodus after concerns of fresh gas leak

Hage Geingob's Biography: Family, political career & ascension to Namibia's presidency

Hage Geingob's Biography: Family, political career & ascension to Namibia's presidency

Chebukati has a right to become Chief Justice – Mudavadi answers Raila

Chebukati has a right to become Chief Justice – Mudavadi answers Raila

Autopsy reveals cause of Form 1 Kilungu Boys High School student's death

Autopsy reveals cause of Form 1 Kilungu Boys High School student's death

5 church members dead, 9 injured in tragic accident

5 church members dead, 9 injured in tragic accident

Ruto mourns Namibia's President Hage Geingob with glowing tribute

Ruto mourns Namibia's President Hage Geingob with glowing tribute

Embakasi gas explosion: Plant owner denies operating a filling plant

Embakasi gas explosion: Plant owner denies operating a filling plant

Karen Nyamu’s sponsorship deal for 17 needy students that has impressed Kenyans

Karen Nyamu’s sponsorship deal for 17 needy students that has impressed Kenyans

National schools directed to collect fees via e-citizen as government issues deadline

National schools directed to collect fees via e-citizen as government issues deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Larry Madowo, President William Ruto and Emmanuel Talaam

Larry Madowo's savagely replies Ruto's press secretary in public spat

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o

Governor Nyong'o poses 4 questions after tragic Kisumu accident that killed 17

Police IG Japhet Koome and DCI Mohamed Amin at Shakahola Forest

Details of DCI's new specialised team to deal with femicide

Explosions were reported a few minutes after midnight on Thursday today at a gas plant near Skyline Estate in Embakasi, Nairobi .

Embakasi explosion: Gov't announces free rent & cash transfers for affected families