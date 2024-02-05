Embakasi residents stage mass exodus after concerns of fresh gas leak

This recent scare prompted residents near the affected site to evacuate as a precautionary measure.

Nairobi County's Disaster Management Chief Officer Bramwell Simiyu, assured the public that the area had been secured following fears of the fresh gas leak.

The initial incident on Thursday, February 1, 2024, involved a truck laden with large gas canisters that exploded, claiming six lives and injuring over 300 people.

The explosion is linked to illegal LPG refilling and storage operations, highlighting the dangerous disregard for safety standards and legal requirements in such facilities.

The situation was further complicated by the revelation that the site had previously been condemned by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) and demolished twice for operating illegally, with the owner charged in March 2023.

Despite this, operations continued, underscoring the challenge of combating illegal and unsafe practices in such critical sectors.

President William Ruto called for accountability and the implementation of stricter controls to ensure such disasters do not recur.

This includes a review and reinforcement of regulatory frameworks, risk assessments, and the demolition of illegal sites across the country to safeguard communities from similar hazards.

Victims of the explosion and their families are now calling for compensation, reflecting on the devastating impact of the tragedy on their lives.

Images of an explosion that occurred in Embakasi, Nairobi on February 1, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Many have been left with permanent disabilities and are facing the arduous task of rebuilding their lives amidst loss and trauma.

The government, along with various organizations, is mobilizing support for the victims, although the path to recovery is expected to be long and challenging.