The Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has released the maximum retail prices for petroleum products in Kenya, effective from November 15 to December 14 2024.
EPRA announces fuel prices for November–December
The prices for Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene remain unchanged for the review period.
The prices include the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT), as mandated by the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020, and adjustments for inflation per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.
Retail Pump Prices in Key Towns
The maximum pump prices (inclusive of taxes and levies) across various towns include:
Nairobi:
- Super Petrol: Sh180.66/litre
- Diesel: Sh168.06/litre
- Kerosene: Sh151.39/litre
Mombasa:
- Super Petrol: Sh177.42/litre
- Diesel: Sh164.82/litre
- Kerosene: Sh48.15/litre
Kisumu:
- Super Petrol: Sh180.68/litre
- Diesel: Sh168.44/litre
- Kerosene: Sh151.82/litre
Petroleum Pricing Mechanism
EPRA uses a pricing formula that factors in international petroleum prices, importation costs, and currency exchange rates.
The authority ensures that costs incurred are recovered while protecting consumers by capping retail prices at reasonable levels.
Average Landed Costs of Petroleum Products
The average landed costs for imported petroleum products changed as follows during the October 2024 review period:
- Super Petrol: Increased by 0.54% to US$641.14 per cubic metre from September's US$637.70.
- Diesel: Decreased by 4.34% to US$608.61 per cubic metre from September's US$636.22.
- Kerosene: Increased by 3.97% to US$648.15 per cubic metre from September's US$623.39.