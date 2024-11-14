The sports category has moved to a new website.

EPRA announces fuel prices for November–December

Denis Mwangi

fuel pump
fuel pump

The Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has released the maximum retail prices for petroleum products in Kenya, effective from November 15 to December 14 2024.

The prices for Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene remain unchanged for the review period.

The prices include the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT), as mandated by the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020, and adjustments for inflation per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

Fuel pump
Fuel pump Pulse Ghana
The maximum pump prices (inclusive of taxes and levies) across various towns include:

Nairobi:

  • Super Petrol: Sh180.66/litre
  • Diesel: Sh168.06/litre
  • Kerosene: Sh151.39/litre

Mombasa:

  • Super Petrol: Sh177.42/litre
  • Diesel: Sh164.82/litre
  • Kerosene: Sh48.15/litre

Kisumu:

  • Super Petrol: Sh180.68/litre
  • Diesel: Sh168.44/litre
  • Kerosene: Sh151.82/litre

EPRA uses a pricing formula that factors in international petroleum prices, importation costs, and currency exchange rates.

The authority ensures that costs incurred are recovered while protecting consumers by capping retail prices at reasonable levels.

An attendant pumps fuel into a car
An attendant pumps fuel into a car An attendant pumps fuel into a car Pulse Live Kenya

The average landed costs for imported petroleum products changed as follows during the October 2024 review period:

  • Super Petrol: Increased by 0.54% to US$641.14 per cubic metre from September's US$637.70.
  • Diesel: Decreased by 4.34% to US$608.61 per cubic metre from September's US$636.22.
  • Kerosene: Increased by 3.97% to US$648.15 per cubic metre from September's US$623.39.
Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

