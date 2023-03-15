EPRA announces increase in fuel price

This news comes as a blow to many Kenyans who are already struggling with high living costs.

EPRA has cited the need to continue subsidizing diesel and kerosene consumers as the reason for the increase in the price of petrol.

While the prices of diesel and kerosene have remained unchanged at Sh162 and Sh145.94 per litre, respectively, in Nairobi, the increase in petrol prices are expected have a ripple effect on the prices of goods and services across the country.

Diesel is a crucial component of Kenya's economy as it is used for transportation, powering machinery, and for electricity generation.

Pulse Live Kenya

On Monday, March 13, Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary David Chirchir announced Kenya had signed a deal with Dubai and Saudi Arabia to purchase fuel on a government-to-government deal.

Under the deal, Saudi Aramco will supply diesel, while the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company will supply super.

Saudi Aramco, which is controlled by the Saudi government, is the world's largest oil firm, with significant operations in Asia, Europe, and North America.

This system will allow oil marketing companies to buy petroleum products in Kenyan shillings through a credit system for a period of six months.

Easing pressure on the US dollar

The deal signed between Kenya and the two countries aims to ease pressure on the local currency and ensure that fuel retails at lower prices.

Chirchir explained that the products will be paid in Kenyan shillings, rather than in US dollars, which will help relieve the pressure on the dollar.

Pulse Live Kenya

This will ensure that dollars are available for other industries such as manufacturing and food security, which rely on imports or exports.

