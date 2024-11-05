EPRA eyes autogas regulation as 15,000 motorists switch from petrol to LPG

The trend is driven by both environmental concerns and strategic government incentives designed to make Autogas a viable choice for motorists.

Autogas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for vehicles, is gaining popularity due to its lower emissions compared to conventional fuels like petrol and diesel.

Recognising its environmental benefits, the Kenyan government has implemented policies that promote Autogas usage, including zero-rated taxes on LPG.

This has led to a surge in the number of vehicles converted to use Autogas, currently estimated at around 15,000.

Infrastructure and Expansion

The growing demand for Autogas has spurred the development of dedicated refueling stations across the country.

As of June 2024, Kenya registered 17 operational autogas stations, strategically placed to meet the needs of the increasing number of Autogas-powered vehicles.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has acknowledged the expansion of this infrastructure, which is pivotal in encouraging further adoption of this cleaner energy source.

Ensuring Safety and Efficiency

With the rapid growth of the Autogas market, EPRA is developing a regulatory framework to ensure the safe and efficient use of Autogas.

The emphasis on safety comes as more vehicle owners consider making the switch, and proper regulations are necessary to mitigate risks associated with fuel conversions and refueling operations.

Car fitted with LPG Pulse Live Kenya

While EPRA controls the pricing of normal fuel such as diesel and petrol, the prices of autogas are left to the forced of demand and supply.

Autogas retails at Sh115 per litre, significantly lower than super and diesel which are currently at Sh180 and Sh168 respectively.