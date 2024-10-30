How much electric vehicles contributed to Kenya Power's Sh231.1 billion revenue

This contribution, though modest in comparison to the Kenya Power's overall earnings of Sh231 billion in electricity sales, highlights a promising new revenue stream driven by increasing EV adoption across the country.

Emerging Trends in Electric Mobility and Energy Demand

As Kenya moves towards sustainable energy solutions, EVs are gaining traction, bringing about new opportunities for energy providers like Kenya Power.

The earnings from EV charging accounted for 1.2 GWh of the total 10,516 GWh in energy sales over the 2023/24 financial year, translating to Sh24million based on the company's revenue figures.

This revenue highlights the potential for EVs to drive growth in energy demand, supporting Kenya’s green energy agenda.

According to the company, it has registered about 37 customers metered under the E-mobility tariff. Most of these customers are private players in Kenya's EV industry who offer charging services to thousands of EV cars and motorcycles

The price of EV charging is Sh8 per unit during off peak periods and Sh16 during peak hours, exclusive of taxes and levies.

Kenya Power is yet to start charging motorists for its own charging stations as it seeks to use this free outlets to collect research and monitoring of consumption behavior.

Vision for EV Infrastructure and Green Energy

The reported earnings are an early indicator of Kenya Power's efforts to create an ecosystem where clean transportation solutions like EVs thrive.

The company has recently enhanced its grid capacity and invested in key projects aimed at improving system stability, aiming to meet future demand without compromising on efficiency or reliability.

Kenya’s energy mix is already dominated by green energy sources, with over majority of power generation coming from renewable sources like geothermal, hydro, and wind energy.

This robust renewable energy mix is well-positioned to power EVs, ensuring that the shift to electric mobility remains environmentally friendly.

With the company’s focus on sustainable infrastructure, Kenya Power stands ready to accommodate growing EV demand, further bolstering its sales in the coming years.