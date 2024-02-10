The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Eric Omondi reacts to Jacque Maribe's acquittal in Monica Kimani murder case

Charles Ouma

Eric Omondi noted that with the verdict, Jacque Maribe has now regained control of her life

File image of Jacque Maribe and Eric Omondi at a past event

Self-declared President of Comedy in Afriza, Eric Omondi has weighed in on verdict issued by High Court Judge, Lady Justice Grace Nzioka who acquitted Jacque Maribe and found Joseph Jowie Irungu.

Omondi noted that with the verdict out, Maribe has now reclaimed her life after a prolonged period when the case lingered around her for close to five years.

He added that the decision was appropriate and brought closure to Monica Kimani’s family, five years after she was murdered in cold blood.

"The court's decision regarding Jacque was appropriate, and many Kenyans would agree that sometimes in life, circumstances lead you to unexpected places. However, I am pleased because her family, livelihood, and child are now secure.

"She is a crucial support for many people, even in her extended family. I appreciate the court's decision. Jacque has now regained control of her life. Monica's family has also found closure. It's been a challenging five years, with the case lingering for an extended period," he remarked as captured in the video below.

READ: 5 things you didn't know about Jowie Irungu's stylish ex-girlfriend Eleanor Musangi

While acquitting Maribe, the Judge noted that the count of murder was not the proper charge that the prosecution should have preferred against Maribe.

The prosecution also failed to place her at the scene of crime and link her to the murder, resulting in the acquittal.

Jowie's next plans as Monica Kimani's family reacts to ruling

The court found Jowie guilty of the murder based on the evidence that was presented in court.

Following the guilty verdict, the judge revoked the bail and bond terms, directing that Jowie be remanded until his sentencing on March 8.

Monica Kimani’s family also welcomed the ruling, noting that it has been a long wait for justice for the deceased who was murdered in cold blood shortly after jetting into the country.

“We’re relieved as a family that at least we’re coming to the final part of this long journey, because it has been a bit overwhelming, as a family we have gone through a lot,” Monica's brother George Kimani told Citizen TV in an interview shortly after the ruling.

“We have waited for this judgment for long because it has been postponed over three times, so I was happy that we had to settle it today.” He added.

Jowie’s lawyer revealed that he will appeal the verdict.

ADVERTISEMENT

