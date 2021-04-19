RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Evans Karani detained for 14 days for killing girlfriend Catherine Nyokabi

Brian Oruta

He will remain in custody as detectives conclude investigations

Juja business man, Evans Karani who is accused of killing his girlfriend Catherine Nyokabi has been detained for 14 days, pending conclusion of investigations.

Karani was arraigned in court on Monday, following his arrest over the murder of his 25-year-old estranged lover at Witeithie in Juja.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday by Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after her body was discovered alongside his car which was stuck in mud nearby.

The two had dated for about 4 years before their relationship hit the rocks over what is believed to be infidelity.

