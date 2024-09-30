The sports category has moved to a new website.

Everything we know about Morara Kebaso's arrest

Denis Mwangi

Lawyer and political activist Morara Kebaso was arrested on September 30, 2024, at his office in Kahawa Sukari, Nairobi.

His arrest has raised significant concerns regarding police conduct and the state of political dissent in Kenya.

Kebaso was reportedly taken into custody by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), who also confiscated his personal belongings, including phones and a laptop.

His lawyer, Pareno Solonka, expressed outrage over the situation, stating that access to Kebaso has been denied to both legal representatives and journalists.

He was taken to Nairobi Area Regional Police Headquarters.

Solonka criticised the police for what he described as a blatant disregard for constitutional rights, urging the public to condemn such actions.

Morara Kebaso is known for his outspoken activism, particularly against corruption and government shortcomings.

His recent activities have included vocal criticism of various government officials and their actions, which he claims have made him a target for intimidation.

This incident follows a recent accident he was involved in, where he expressed fears for his safety due to perceived threats from multiple enemies.

The arrest has sparked discussions about freedom of speech and the treatment of dissenting voices in Kenya.

Political pundits are concerned that this may reflect a broader trend of suppressing political opposition and curtailing civil freedoms in the country.

Kebaso's situation is indicative of the challenges faced by activists in Kenya, where calls for accountability are often met with resistance from authorities.

As of now, the circumstances surrounding Kebaso's arrest remain unclear, and further developments are anticipated as his legal team seeks access to him and clarity on the charges against him.

Amnesty International Kenya has expressed concern following Morara's arrest.

"We demand his immediate and unconditional release and an end to the relentless harassment of bloggers, activists, journalists, and human rights defenders.

"These deliberate arrests are a blatant misuse of law enforcement and an abuse of the criminal justice system. They violate the right to freedom of expression, undermine citizens' constitutional duty to expose corruption, and deny the public their fundamental right to know the truth," the organisation said in a statement.

