The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Morara Kebaso gifted mansion to serve as headquarters [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

The mansion, which features modern amenities and a spacious compound, is set to become the central hub for Kebaso's growing team of volunteers and professionals.

Morara Kebaso gifted a mansion to serve as headquarters
Morara Kebaso gifted a mansion to serve as headquarters

Morara Kebaso, a Kenyan activist and advocate for government accountability, has been gifted a mansion in Kahawa Sukari, Nairobi, to serve as the headquarters for his movement.

Recommended articles

The news comes just days after Kebaso announced on social media that he was seeking a compound house within Nairobi to use as an office and base of operations.

Kebaso took to his Twitter account to appeal for a secure property to support his efforts in fostering change within the country.

In the post, he asked individuals to send pictures of potential properties for consideration.

ADVERTISEMENT

This move signaled his next steps in formalising his movement, which has gained traction due to his strong stance on governance and accountability.

Morara Kebaso gifted a mansion to serve as headquarters
Morara Kebaso gifted a mansion to serve as headquarters Morara Kebaso gifted a mansion to serve as headquarters Pulse Live Kenya

Kebaso on Tuesday updated his followers with the announcement that a family friend living abroad had offered to donate a fully furnished mansion in Kahawa Sukari for the movement’s headquarters.

"A family friend who lives abroad has offered to donate this house in Kahawa Sukari to be our office headquarters and base of operations," Kebaso shared on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the movement would only be required to pay a small service charge to maintain the property, expressing gratitude for the generous offer.

The house, which features modern amenities and a spacious compound, is set to become the central hub for Kebaso's growing team of volunteers and professionals.

These include lawyers, accountants, engineers, and public relations experts who will work on critical projects such as auditing public funds and holding the government accountable on infrastructure issues.

Morara Kebaso gifted a mansion to serve as headquarters
Morara Kebaso gifted a mansion to serve as headquarters Morara Kebaso gifted a mansion to serve as headquarters Pulse Live Kenya

Kebaso also issued a clarion call to Kenyans, urging them to move beyond mere criticism of the government and also focus on organising politically if they want to shift the country’s trajectory.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised that while it is easy to point out the government's shortcomings, real change will only come when Kenyans actively participate in providing alternative leadership.

In his latest address, Kebaso challenged citizens to rise to the occasion, insisting that the current approach of constant government critique without tangible political engagement will not lead to any meaningful progress.

According to him, Kenyans must embrace the concept of political participation, or risk being stuck in a cycle of protests and complaints.

Kebaso's comments come at a critical time, as Kenya faces challenges ranging from economic instability to political mistrust.

Public dissatisfaction with government actions has been a constant theme in recent years, yet Kebaso believes that without strategic organisation, this discontent will not translate into the significant reforms that many citizens desire.

ADVERTISEMENT
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Duale welcomes Quiver Milimani's new approach to entertaining its customers

CS Duale welcomes Quiver Milimani's new approach to entertaining its customers

Morara Kebaso gifted mansion to serve as headquarters [Photos]

Morara Kebaso gifted mansion to serve as headquarters [Photos]

Gilbert Masengeli's Biography: Career in NPS, salary, education, awards

Gilbert Masengeli's Biography: Career in NPS, salary, education, awards

News anchor Eric Njoka shares how former boss foiled his CNN opportunity

News anchor Eric Njoka shares how former boss foiled his CNN opportunity

Acting IG Masengeli: Reasons Justice Mugambi's bodyguards were recalled

Acting IG Masengeli: Reasons Justice Mugambi's bodyguards were recalled

Plane involved in accident during takeoff [Photos]

Plane involved in accident during takeoff [Photos]

Ruto forms team to review new university education funding model

Ruto forms team to review new university education funding model

Judge's security withdrawn after sentencing acting IG Masengeli

Judge's security withdrawn after sentencing acting IG Masengeli

Student chaos at Dagoretti High causes indefinite school closure

Student chaos at Dagoretti High causes indefinite school closure

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Kenya Power employee at the scene of the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire

What Kenya Power found after investigations into deadly Hillside Endarasha Academy fire

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the scene of the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire

Postmortem for 21 students delayed as DCI probes matron's whereabouts during fire

Kipkeino Primary School

Kipkeino Primary School set for conversion from public to private status

President William Ruto with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Deals Ruto is expected to sign in 2-day official visit to Germany