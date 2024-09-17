Morara Kebaso gifted mansion to serve as headquarters [Photos]

The news comes just days after Kebaso announced on social media that he was seeking a compound house within Nairobi to use as an office and base of operations.

Kebaso took to his Twitter account to appeal for a secure property to support his efforts in fostering change within the country.

In the post, he asked individuals to send pictures of potential properties for consideration.

This move signaled his next steps in formalising his movement, which has gained traction due to his strong stance on governance and accountability.

Morara Kebaso gifted a mansion to serve as headquarters Pulse Live Kenya

A Gift from Abroad

Kebaso on Tuesday updated his followers with the announcement that a family friend living abroad had offered to donate a fully furnished mansion in Kahawa Sukari for the movement’s headquarters.

"A family friend who lives abroad has offered to donate this house in Kahawa Sukari to be our office headquarters and base of operations," Kebaso shared on Instagram.

He added that the movement would only be required to pay a small service charge to maintain the property, expressing gratitude for the generous offer.

The house, which features modern amenities and a spacious compound, is set to become the central hub for Kebaso's growing team of volunteers and professionals.

These include lawyers, accountants, engineers, and public relations experts who will work on critical projects such as auditing public funds and holding the government accountable on infrastructure issues.

Kebaso also issued a clarion call to Kenyans, urging them to move beyond mere criticism of the government and also focus on organising politically if they want to shift the country’s trajectory.

He emphasised that while it is easy to point out the government's shortcomings, real change will only come when Kenyans actively participate in providing alternative leadership.

In his latest address, Kebaso challenged citizens to rise to the occasion, insisting that the current approach of constant government critique without tangible political engagement will not lead to any meaningful progress.

According to him, Kenyans must embrace the concept of political participation, or risk being stuck in a cycle of protests and complaints.

Kebaso's comments come at a critical time, as Kenya faces challenges ranging from economic instability to political mistrust.

Public dissatisfaction with government actions has been a constant theme in recent years, yet Kebaso believes that without strategic organisation, this discontent will not translate into the significant reforms that many citizens desire.