Morara Kebaso involved in road accident in Embu County

The accident occurred when Morara's Toyota Prado collided with another personal car.

The impact caused significant damage to both cars, although Morara's escaped without serious injury.

According to the activist, the driver of the other car appeared to be intoxicated.

"Guys i need help finding this guy. In the confusion he has slipped away and left his wrecked car. I just want to confirm that his escape is out of genuine fear. I don't want to overthink. Kama ako genuine akuje tumalize hii story. Accidents happen. Ni hali ya maisha. But akitoroka it starts looking like something else," he said.

Morara, known for his vocal advocacy on government accountability and civic education, was travelling from Embu.

His viral video series "Vampire Diaries," which critiques government inefficiencies, has garnered widespread attention in recent months.

Following the accident, Morara posted a message on his social media platforms, reassuring his followers of his well-being.

Watch a video of the accident scene below:

Morara Kebaso's tour of Embu, Meru & Tharaka Nithi

Over the weekend, he engaged in a whistle-blowing tour across Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi counties, shedding light on numerous governance and infrastructure issues.

In Meru County, Kebaso highlighted the stalled development of the Kieni-Kiandegé-Mworoga Road, a project which was allocated Sh700 million but has seen little progress.

He criticised the contractors for dragging their feet and the local governance for oversight failures.

His campaign in this region was vocal about the misallocation of funds and the underperformance of government contractors, calling for accountability from both the contractors and local authorities.

Additionally, Kebaso attended a service at the Chuka University Christian Union, where he spoke to students about the moral crisis facing the nation and the role of the youth in safeguarding the integrity of religious institutions and the country's governance.

Morara Kebaso speaking to Chuka University Christian Union. Pulse Live Kenya

In Tharaka Nithi County, Kebaso's investigation under his 'Vampire Diaries' series continued with an expose on the Chogoria-Weru-Marima road project.

He uncovered that Sh1 billion was allocated to a non-existent company in 2019.

In Embu, Morara disclosed that the Embu Governor's residence had an allocated budget of Sh49 million, questioning the need for such an expenditure on a gubernatorial residence.

Kebaso also visited Karuarah dispensary, which lacks basic amenities and is currently non-operational, forcing many locals to seek alternatives, often leading to fatal outcomes.

Throughout the weekend, Kebaso used social media extensively to engage with the public and disseminate his findings.