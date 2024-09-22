The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Morara Kebaso involved in road accident in Embu County

Denis Mwangi

Over the weekend, Morara Kebaso engaged in his 'Vampire Diaries' tour across Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi counties

Morara Kebaso was involved in a car accident on Sunday evening, September 22, 2024, in Kivwe, Embu County.
Morara Kebaso was involved in a car accident on Sunday evening, September 22, 2024, in Kivwe, Embu County.

Morara Kebaso was involved in a car accident on Sunday evening, September 22, 2024, in Kivwe, Embu County.

Recommended articles

The accident occurred when Morara's Toyota Prado collided with another personal car.

The impact caused significant damage to both cars, although Morara's escaped without serious injury.

According to the activist, the driver of the other car appeared to be intoxicated.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Guys i need help finding this guy. In the confusion he has slipped away and left his wrecked car. I just want to confirm that his escape is out of genuine fear. I don't want to overthink. Kama ako genuine akuje tumalize hii story. Accidents happen. Ni hali ya maisha. But akitoroka it starts looking like something else," he said.

Morara, known for his vocal advocacy on government accountability and civic education, was travelling from Embu.

His viral video series "Vampire Diaries," which critiques government inefficiencies, has garnered widespread attention in recent months.

Following the accident, Morara posted a message on his social media platforms, reassuring his followers of his well-being.

Watch a video of the accident scene below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the weekend, he engaged in a whistle-blowing tour across Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi counties, shedding light on numerous governance and infrastructure issues.

In Meru County, Kebaso highlighted the stalled development of the Kieni-Kiandegé-Mworoga Road, a project which was allocated Sh700 million but has seen little progress.

He criticised the contractors for dragging their feet and the local governance for oversight failures.

ADVERTISEMENT

His campaign in this region was vocal about the misallocation of funds and the underperformance of government contractors, calling for accountability from both the contractors and local authorities.

Additionally, Kebaso attended a service at the Chuka University Christian Union, where he spoke to students about the moral crisis facing the nation and the role of the youth in safeguarding the integrity of religious institutions and the country's governance.

Morara Kebaso speaking to Chuka University Christian Union.
Morara Kebaso speaking to Chuka University Christian Union. Morara Kebaso speaking to Chuka University Christian Union. Pulse Live Kenya

In Tharaka Nithi County, Kebaso's investigation under his 'Vampire Diaries' series continued with an expose on the Chogoria-Weru-Marima road project.

He uncovered that Sh1 billion was allocated to a non-existent company in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Embu, Morara disclosed that the Embu Governor's residence had an allocated budget of Sh49 million, questioning the need for such an expenditure on a gubernatorial residence.

READ: Morara Kebaso gifted mansion to serve as headquarters [Photos]

Kebaso also visited Karuarah dispensary, which lacks basic amenities and is currently non-operational, forcing many locals to seek alternatives, often leading to fatal outcomes.

Throughout the weekend, Kebaso used social media extensively to engage with the public and disseminate his findings.

Morara Kebaso's activism continues to resonate with many Kenyans, especially the youth, who see him as a bold voice against corruption and inefficiency in Kenya's public sector.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Morara Kebaso involved in road accident in Embu County

Morara Kebaso involved in road accident in Embu County

Women in the Shadows of Power: Badili Africa premiers ground-breaking documentary

Women in the Shadows of Power: Badili Africa premiers ground-breaking documentary

All we know on impeachment plan: Gachagua’s team details date, movers & end game:

All we know on impeachment plan: Gachagua’s team details date, movers & end game:

DP Gachagua warns Ruto as Malala surfaces with new angle to impeachment plans

DP Gachagua warns Ruto as Malala surfaces with new angle to impeachment plans

Charlene Ruto takes family's hustling story to U.S., shares it at UN forum in New York

Charlene Ruto takes family's hustling story to U.S., shares it at UN forum in New York

Youthful MCA dies in accident along Thika road

Youthful MCA dies in accident along Thika road

Gachagua under siege: Oscar Sudi adds wealth acquisition angle as Ichung'wah rants

Gachagua under siege: Oscar Sudi adds wealth acquisition angle as Ichung'wah rants

Watch highlights of President Ruto's visit to Kenyan police officers in Haiti

Watch highlights of President Ruto's visit to Kenyan police officers in Haiti

Watch President Ruto land in New York aboard Kenya Airways

Watch President Ruto land in New York aboard Kenya Airways

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An AI generated image showing two black men exchanging a briefcase in an office

Senior NIS officer found with unexplained millions in his bank accounts sacked

EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo Speaking during a meeting hosted by the French Chamber of Commerce in Nairobi

EPRA announces new fuel prices as diesel prices fall by highest margin

Wajir MCA Yussuf Ahmed who went missing in Nairobi found unconscious in Migori hospital

Lawmaker who went missing in Nairobi found unconscious in Migori hospital

The Nairobi Hospital

Nairobi Hospital doctors announce strike, demand board's resignation