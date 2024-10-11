The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ex-CS Raphael Tuju faces auction over Sh4.5B loan default

Amos Robi

According to the auctioneers, the sale will take place on October 29 at 11 a.m.

Raphael Tuju
Raphael Tuju
  • Tuju argued against the auction, but the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the East African Development Bank
  • The auction is scheduled to take place on October 29 at 11 a.m. at Garam Investments offices in Westlands
  • Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju's Entim Sidai wellness sanctuary in Karen is set to be auctioned on October 29 due to a defaulted loan of Sh4.5 billion

Recommended articles

The troubles surrounding former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju show no signs of easing, as auctioneers have listed his Entim Sidai wellness sanctuary in Karen for public auction.

This is due to a defaulted loan amounting to Sh4.5 billion. The property, which sits on 20.2 acres of prime land, is scheduled to be auctioned on October 29, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier efforts to auction Tuju’s prime properties, including Dari Coffee and Garden restaurant and the Entim Sidai sanctuary, were scheduled for October 1.

However, Tuju successfully moved to court under a certificate of urgency, obtaining a temporary halt on the sale.

Raphael Tuju
Raphael Tuju Raphael Tuju Pulse Live Kenya

READ: List of Kenyan Politicians who started as Journalists

He argued that the East African Development Bank (EADB), the institution seeking repayment of the loan, had unlawfully issued the notifications of sale.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also raised concerns about the manner in which the bank had approached the loan recovery, asserting that the process was in violation of his rights.

However, the Supreme Court had previously ruled in favour of the East African Development Bank, allowing the financial institution to proceed with recovery actions.

The bank emphasised its compliance with legal procedures, stating, "The Supreme Court confirmed that we are a reputable international financial institution, and we would be able to repay the applicants should their appeal succeed."

Former Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju
Former Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju Raphael Tuju's team falsified documents - Jubilee Deputy Secretary General Caleb Kositany Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Tuju reveals what next for his political career after resigning from Cabinet and Jubilee

On September 30, Justice Njoki Mwangi rejected Tuju’s application to halt the auction process, concluding that "the balance of convenience tilts in favour of the bank, which should recoup the facility it advanced Dari Limited." This ruling paved the way for the auction of Entim Sidai to proceed.

Following the court’s decision, auctioneers placed another advertisement on October 7, listing Entim Sidai as the only property set to be auctioned.

According to the auctioneers, the sale will take place on October 29 at 11 a.m. at Garam Investments offices in Westlands.

ADVERTISEMENT

The debt arises from a Sh1.5 billion loan that Tuju had obtained from the East African Development Bank.

Raphael Tuju
Raphael Tuju Raphael Tuju Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Tuju reveals details of how Ruto was paid to support Uhuru

His children acted as guarantors for the loan, which was intended to fund the construction of 12 luxury two-storey bungalows, each valued at Sh100 million, on the Entim Sidai property.

Unfortunately, the project stalled, and the loan defaulted, leading to the accumulation of significant interest over time.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Charlene defends Ruto's values as she clarifies rumoured government role

Charlene defends Ruto's values as she clarifies rumoured government role

Ex-CS Raphael Tuju faces auction over Sh4.5B loan default

Ex-CS Raphael Tuju faces auction over Sh4.5B loan default

Ruto appoints Joseph Lagat as Chairperson of the National Mining Corporation

Ruto appoints Joseph Lagat as Chairperson of the National Mining Corporation

Are presidential portraits a must in Kenyan offices, what makes Ruto's unique?

Are presidential portraits a must in Kenyan offices, what makes Ruto's unique?

When current Haiti mission budget could run out as Ruto appeals for more funds

When current Haiti mission budget could run out as Ruto appeals for more funds

Life of Makanga Bae before death: Degree, girlfriend, mum's reaction to his job

Life of Makanga Bae before death: Degree, girlfriend, mum's reaction to his job

Court of Appeal overturns MP John Waluke's 67-year sentence

Court of Appeal overturns MP John Waluke's 67-year sentence

Popular Super Metro conductor Makanga Bae dies at Kenyatta National Hospital

Popular Super Metro conductor Makanga Bae dies at Kenyatta National Hospital

School heads warn about possible disruption of KCSE exams

School heads warn about possible disruption of KCSE exams

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of DP Rigathi Gachagua and President William Ruto

Gachagua impeachment: Kenyans speak out & focus on Ruto at public participation

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja

NPS cautions Kenyans against these accounts impersonating IG Douglas Kanja

Political activist Morara Kebaso at the Bomas of Kenya where he had gone to take part in the public participation exercise on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment motion. when he was attacked

Aftermath of attack on Marara Kebaso: Leaders split, netizens go after Kasmuel

Ababu Namwamba (Youth Affairs, Sport & Creative Economy)

Ababu Namwamba secures new role as President of Africa-China Legal Alliance