Mutahi Ngunyi's harsh judgement on Ruto's government causes mixed reactions

Charles Ouma

Kenya was the 6th largest Economy in Africa. In three months, it DROPPED to the 8th position as per IMF...In September the economy grew by 9.3%. By December it dropped to 4.7% - Mutahi Ngunyi

A collage image of Mutahi Ngunyi and President William Ruto
A collage image of Mutahi Ngunyi and President William Ruto

Renowned political scientist Professor Mutahi Ngunyi has faulted President William Ruto and his cabinet for the current state of Kenya’s economy and several decisions made by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Ngunyi noted that in just three months of Ruto administration, Kenya’s economy has dropped from the 6th largest economy in the continent to the 8th position.

“Dear CABINET, Kenya was the 6th largest Economy in Africa. In three months, it DROPPED to the 8th position as per IMF.” Ngunyi noted.

He also alleged that economic growth has slowed down significantly within the same duration.

“In September the economy grew by 9.3%. By December it dropped to 4.7%. This is your RECORD.” He added.

On the matter of subsidies Ngunyi opined that it was a wrong move to halt subsidies on essential commodities such as fuel.

“And you are wrong on subsidies. subsidies are the opium of the masses,” he concluded.

Kenyans weigh in with mixed reactions

Netizens weighed in on the matter with some pointing out that the country was on the wrong path while others called for patience, noting that the Kenya Kwanza administration has a solid plan and should be given time and space to deliver.

@barufred: Give President Ruto a chance to revive this economy. After all, Rome was not built in a day.

@makaoko: Subsidies are tools of development in public economic policy, are used to attack an economic problem at production, market level or at consumption, to promote growth & welfare here in Kenya, fertilizer, fuel, essential products subsidies corrupted, full of dishonesty & stealing.

@aleckeei: But prof subsidies are taking money away from our economy sometimes to other jurisdictions and for the few who benefit from in it locally are very few to uplift our status ranking in the IMF or our GDP Are you suggesting we don't have better options?

@mallan_carol: 3months to elections,subsidies will do a comeback.

@timnesta: Hahaha growing economy na hakuna pesa.? At least now job opportunities are increasing day by day. Economy bila kazi ni upuzi tu.

@KamauFranco: The position is that we pay taxes. A portion of this money is used to the subsidies. This money goes into the pockets of very few people. Removing subsidies enables the government to finance the hustlers fund or pay back some of our loans. I support the latter.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

Mutahi Ngunyi's harsh judgement on Ruto's government causes mixed reactions

