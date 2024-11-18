Faith Odhiambo, Muthoni Wa Kirumba top Kenya’s most impactful women 2024 [List]

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo has been named the most impactful woman in Kenya for 2024, earning recognition for her exceptional leadership in advocating for justice and human rights.

The survey conducted by Timely Kenya highlighted women’s contributions to society, leadership, and change, which ranked Odhiambo at the top.

Odhiambo was followed by Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni and Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o in second and third positions, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Champion for human rights

As the president of the Law Society of Kenya, Faith Odhiambo has made significant strides in promoting justice and upholding the rule of law.

Pulse Live Kenya

Under her leadership, the LSK has been at the forefront of critical legal reforms and has amplified voices calling for human rights and social justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My passion has always been to ensure that justice is accessible to all Kenyans, regardless of their socio-economic status. This recognition is not just about me—it reflects the collective efforts of the legal fraternity," Odhiambo remarked during the announcement of the rankings.

Her influence extends beyond the courtroom as she continues to spearhead initiatives aimed at bridging the gap between legal services and the public, ensuring that even marginalised communities can access justice.

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi Pulse Live Kenya

Recognising leadership across fields

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey also celebrated other remarkable women who have made significant contributions to their respective fields.

Among the top five were Florah Kanyua, the principal of Karumo Technical Training Institute, and Faith Kipyegon, Kenya’s world record holder in the 1,500 metres.

Notable mentions included Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba, Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana, and Dorcas Rigathi, CEO of the Dorcas Rigathi Foundation.

The survey also acknowledged activist Hanifa Adan for her efforts during the June 2024 anti-government protests, where she coordinated medical assistance for injured demonstrators, showcasing the power of grassroots activism.

Hanifa Adan Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Below is the full list of the 20 most impactful women in Kenya 2024: