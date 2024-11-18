The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Faith Odhiambo, Muthoni Wa Kirumba top Kenya’s most impactful women 2024 [List]

Amos Robi

Among the top five were Florah Kanyua, the principal of Karumo Technical Training Institute, and Faith Kipyegon, Kenya’s world record holder in the 1,500 metres.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo
  • Under her leadership, the Law Society of Kenya has been at the forefront of critical legal reforms
  • Other top women celebrated in the survey include Florah Kanyua, Faith Kipyegon, Mary Muthoni, and Margaret Nyakang’o
  • The survey also acknowledged activist Hanifa Adan for her efforts during the June 2024 anti-government protests

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo has been named the most impactful woman in Kenya for 2024, earning recognition for her exceptional leadership in advocating for justice and human rights.

The survey conducted by Timely Kenya highlighted women’s contributions to society, leadership, and change, which ranked Odhiambo at the top.

Odhiambo was followed by Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni and Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o in second and third positions, respectively.

As the president of the Law Society of Kenya, Faith Odhiambo has made significant strides in promoting justice and upholding the rule of law.

Radio personality Muthoni wa Kirumba
READ: Faith Odhiambo's Biography - Education, legal career, & becoming LSK president

Under her leadership, the LSK has been at the forefront of critical legal reforms and has amplified voices calling for human rights and social justice.

"My passion has always been to ensure that justice is accessible to all Kenyans, regardless of their socio-economic status. This recognition is not just about me—it reflects the collective efforts of the legal fraternity," Odhiambo remarked during the announcement of the rankings.

Her influence extends beyond the courtroom as she continues to spearhead initiatives aimed at bridging the gap between legal services and the public, ensuring that even marginalised communities can access justice.

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi
READ: Why LSK President Faith Odhiambo's appointment by Ruto has been rejected

The survey also celebrated other remarkable women who have made significant contributions to their respective fields.

Among the top five were Florah Kanyua, the principal of Karumo Technical Training Institute, and Faith Kipyegon, Kenya’s world record holder in the 1,500 metres.

Notable mentions included Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba, Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana, and Dorcas Rigathi, CEO of the Dorcas Rigathi Foundation.

The survey also acknowledged activist Hanifa Adan for her efforts during the June 2024 anti-government protests, where she coordinated medical assistance for injured demonstrators, showcasing the power of grassroots activism.

Hanifa Adan
  1. Faith Odhiambo – LSK President
  2. Mary Muthoni – PS, State Department for Health & Professional Standards
  3. Dr Margaret Nyakang’o – Controller of Budget
  4. Flora Kanyua – Principal, Karumo TTI
  5. Faith Kipyegon – Kenyan Athlete
  6. Gathoni Wamuchomba – MP, Githunguri
  7. Dr Hellen Nkuraiya – Founder, Tepesua CBO
  8. Dorcas Rigathi – CEO, Dorcas Rigathi Foundation
  9. Shiquo Hii Styles – Entrepreneur
  10. Catherine Omanyo – Women Rep, Busia
  11. Jane Lucy Muthoni – Founder, Double Blessing Sanitary Pads
  12. Hamida Kibwana – Nominated Senator
  13. Martha Karua – Narc Kenya Party Leader
  14. Lt Col Faith Mwagandi – Commander, Kenya Navy Warship
  15. Muthoni Wa Kirumba – Journalist
  16. Janet Dete – Environmentalist, Mathare
  17. Alberta Nasieku – Content Creator
  18. Ireen Karimi – Director, Baby Blessing Home
  19. Hanifa Adan – Activist
  20. Lilian Ekamais – First Lady, Turkana County
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

ADVERTISEMENT

